 Mumbai News: Govandi Residents Seek Metro Line 1 Extension To Vashi Via Mankhurd For Better Connectivity
Govandi residents have written to the Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, and Union Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, proposing the extension of Mumbai Metro Line 1 — which now connects Versova in Andheri to Ghatkopar — up to Vashi via Kamaraj Nagar, Rising City, Govandi and Mankhurd for multimodal integration and enhanced Mumbai–Navi Mumbai connectivity.

Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 08:34 PM IST
article-image
Citizens propose Metro Line 1 extension from Ghatkopar to Vashi via Govandi and Mankhurd for seamless multimodal integration | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 05: Govandi residents have written to the Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, and Union Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, proposing the extension of Mumbai Metro Line 1 — which now connects Versova in Andheri to Ghatkopar — up to Vashi via Kamaraj Nagar, Rising City, Govandi and Mankhurd for multimodal integration and enhanced Mumbai–Navi Mumbai connectivity.

Citizens’ Group Calls for Inclusion of Eastern Corridor

The AL Abbas Charitable Foundation, a citizens' group engaged in urban mobility improvement, citizen participation, and sustainable development initiatives, said that while Mumbai's expanding Metro network has significantly enhanced intra-city mobility, the eastern suburbs comprising Ghatkopar–Kamaraj Nagar–Govandi–Mankhurd–Vashi remain excluded from current and upcoming phases of the Mass Rapid Transit expansion. This densely populated and high-commuter-density corridor suffers from chronic congestion, long travel times, and excessive dependence on suburban rail and road transport, the group said.

Metro Line 1: Mumbai’s Busiest Route

The 11 km-long Line 1, operated by Mumbai Metro One, is the city's busiest Metro line, carrying an average of five lakh passengers a day — nearly half of the current passenger volume on the city's Metro network, which currently consists of one underground line and two partially operating lines.

The citizens' group said that an extension of the corridor will serve as a direct multimodal connector between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, integrate Central–Western–Harbour rail systems, reduce pressure on arterial roads, and catalyse balanced urban development.

Seamless Mumbai–Navi Mumbai Interchange Proposed

The proposed line will create seamless interchange across the Central, Western, and Harbour railway systems, ensuring connectivity for both daily and long-distance commuters, boosting economic activity, workforce mobility, and urban integration, the group said.

