 Thane Real Estate Set For Growth As RBI Eases Repo Rate, Say CREDAI Officials
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Real Estate Set For Growth As RBI Eases Repo Rate, Say CREDAI Officials

Thane Real Estate Set For Growth As RBI Eases Repo Rate, Say CREDAI Officials

The Reserve Bank of India's 25 basis-point repo rate cut is set to significantly boost Thane's residential and commercial real estate. Sachin Mirani, President, CREDAI MCHI Thane, stated this would enhance homebuyer affordability and ease developer borrowing costs, improving market liquidity. This move supports economic growth as inflation is controlled.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 07:45 PM IST
article-image
Thane Real Estate Set For Growth As RBI Eases Repo Rate, Say CREDAI Officials |

Thane/ Mumbai: The RBI’s 25 basis-point repo rate cut will prove to be a significant booster for Thane’s real estate, positively impacting residential and commercial real estate, said Sachin Mirani, President, CREDAI MCHI Thane.

“As inflation comes under control, economic growth will move upward with obvious impact on Thane’s real estate,” he added.

Faiyaz Virani, Hon. Secretary, CREDAI MCHI Thane said he expected the reduced interest rate regime to work at two levels. “First, it will enhance homebuyer affordability, and secondly, will ease borrowing costs for real estate developers - in effect, improve overall market liquidity.”

Read Also
RBI Cuts Repo Rate By 25 Basis Points To 5.25% From 5.5% To Spur Growth
article-image

“The RBI’s calibrated 25 bps rate cut is a welcome move, one which will accelerate home buying in Thane’s residential segment, especially Thane’s premium, and luxury homes,” said Sachin Mirani.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Govandi Residents Seek Metro Line 1 Extension To Vashi Via Mankhurd For Better Connectivity
Mumbai News: Govandi Residents Seek Metro Line 1 Extension To Vashi Via Mankhurd For Better Connectivity
Navi Mumbai News: CIDCO Speeds Up 100-Hectare ‘International Educity’ At Panvel; E-Tendering Begins, MoUs Signed With Global Universities
Navi Mumbai News: CIDCO Speeds Up 100-Hectare ‘International Educity’ At Panvel; E-Tendering Begins, MoUs Signed With Global Universities
Navi Mumbai Air Pollution Crisis Sparks Outrage: Citizens’ Group Questions ‘Clean City’ Award, Files Strong Memorandum
Navi Mumbai Air Pollution Crisis Sparks Outrage: Citizens’ Group Questions ‘Clean City’ Award, Files Strong Memorandum
'LoPs Not Invited To Official Dinner For President Putin,' Says Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh
'LoPs Not Invited To Official Dinner For President Putin,' Says Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh

This will strengthen Thane’s commercial property off take and support new investments in Thane’s real estate growth story,” he concluded.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

EuroSchool Student Rhea Kundapur Sets Guinness World Record For Fastest 100 Metres On Two-Wheel...

EuroSchool Student Rhea Kundapur Sets Guinness World Record For Fastest 100 Metres On Two-Wheel...

Mumbai News: Govandi Residents Seek Metro Line 1 Extension To Vashi Via Mankhurd For Better...

Mumbai News: Govandi Residents Seek Metro Line 1 Extension To Vashi Via Mankhurd For Better...

Navi Mumbai News: CIDCO Speeds Up 100-Hectare ‘International Educity’ At Panvel; E-Tendering...

Navi Mumbai News: CIDCO Speeds Up 100-Hectare ‘International Educity’ At Panvel; E-Tendering...

Navi Mumbai Air Pollution Crisis Sparks Outrage: Citizens’ Group Questions ‘Clean City’ Award,...

Navi Mumbai Air Pollution Crisis Sparks Outrage: Citizens’ Group Questions ‘Clean City’ Award,...

Mumbai News: BMC’s Malad Malvani Health Training Centre To Serve 3.5 Lakh Residents From December...

Mumbai News: BMC’s Malad Malvani Health Training Centre To Serve 3.5 Lakh Residents From December...