Thane Real Estate Set For Growth As RBI Eases Repo Rate, Say CREDAI Officials

Thane/ Mumbai: The RBI’s 25 basis-point repo rate cut will prove to be a significant booster for Thane’s real estate, positively impacting residential and commercial real estate, said Sachin Mirani, President, CREDAI MCHI Thane.

“As inflation comes under control, economic growth will move upward with obvious impact on Thane’s real estate,” he added.

Faiyaz Virani, Hon. Secretary, CREDAI MCHI Thane said he expected the reduced interest rate regime to work at two levels. “First, it will enhance homebuyer affordability, and secondly, will ease borrowing costs for real estate developers - in effect, improve overall market liquidity.”

“The RBI’s calibrated 25 bps rate cut is a welcome move, one which will accelerate home buying in Thane’s residential segment, especially Thane’s premium, and luxury homes,” said Sachin Mirani.

This will strengthen Thane’s commercial property off take and support new investments in Thane’s real estate growth story,” he concluded.

