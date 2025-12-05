Mumbai–Delhi Flight Fare Soars To Nearly ₹52,000, Delhi–Mumbai To ₹49,000 Amid IndiGo Crisis

File Image |

Mumbai: The IndiGo crisis is having a significant impact on passengers’ pockets. The only Mumbai–Delhi flight available for Friday was reportedly quoting a fare of ₹51,860 per passenger for a return journey, while the only Delhi–Mumbai flight showed seats available at ₹48,972, a steep rise from the normal economy ticket price of around ₹5,000 to ₹6,000. For one-way travel, it quotes a fare of around Rs 35,000.

These prices are changing every minute based on demand and other factors.

The sudden surge in demand and the spike in passenger rush have caused a ripple effect on flight-booking platforms, doubling and even tripling airfare prices.

Meanwhile, services at Mumbai Airport reportedly remained severely affected on Friday, with 104 flights cancelled. This includes 53 departures and 51 arrivals, marking the third consecutive day of large-scale disruptions for IndiGo.

Travellers flying from Ahmedabad to Mumbai on IndiGo are facing fares above ₹20,000, while Kolkata–Mumbai prices have climbed to ₹31,444. Routes such as Pune–Kolkata and Pune–Hyderabad are quoting ₹24,176 and ₹17,501 respectively, indicating a wider spike in airfares across sectors.

Notably flights to several foreign cities now cost less than many busy domestic routes, as international flights remain unaffected amid the crisis.

There are no available flights connecting Delhi with Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Lucknow today. Travellers seeking to fly to Hyderabad tomorrow will have to pay over ₹48,000 for an economy ticket that costs around ₹7,000.