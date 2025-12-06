Navi Mumbai Traffic Advisory: Major Diversions On Palm Beach Road For Swachh Run On Dec 7

Navi Mumbai Traffic Update: Major Diversions On Palm Beach Road For Swachh Run On Dec 7 | File Photo

Navi Mumbai Traffic Police will enforce major traffic diversions on Palm Beach Road between 2 am and 11 am on December 7, as the stretch will host the Swachh Navi Mumbai Run Marathon, officials announced on Thursday. As part of the restrictions, the route from Killa Junction to NRI Jetty (DPS School side) will remain completely closed, while vehicles travelling from Belapur toward Vashi/Mumbai/Thane will not be allowed to enter the road up to Moraj Circle.

Two-Way Traffic Arrangement Implemented

According to the notification issued by DCP (Traffic) Tirupati Kakade, vehicles on the Belapur–Vashi arm will be diverted to the opposite lane, with two-way movement permitted on the Vashi-to-Belapur corridor starting from Moraj Circle. The arrangements follow a proposal submitted by the Seawoods Traffic Division as part of preparations for Sunday morning’s marathon.

Alternative Routes To Ease Congestion

Officials said alternative routes have been arranged to minimise traffic build-up. Motorists may use the operational lane on Palm Beach Road or divert via the Sion–Panvel Highway through Uran Phata to reach their destinations. Movement for emergency vehicles including police, fire brigade, and ambulances will remain unaffected throughout the restriction period.

Commuters Advised To Plan Travel

The Traffic Department has urged commuters to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate with enforcement teams deployed along the route.

