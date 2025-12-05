 Mumbai Police Deploys Massive Security Force For Dr Ambedkar’s 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas
Poonam AprajUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 11:06 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Police Deploys Massive Security Force For Dr Ambedkar’s 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas | File

Mumbai: On the 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, lakhs of followers from across Maharashtra and other parts of the country are expected to gather at Chaityabhoomi, Shivaji Park, Dadar, to pay homage at the sacred stupa. Leaders and workers from various political parties and social organisations are also likely to attend.

Elaborate Security Arrangements

To ensure law and order and smooth crowd management, the Mumbai Police has implemented an extensive security plan under the guidance of the Commissioner of Police and the supervision of the Joint Commissioner of Police (Law & Order).

Massive Deployment Across the City

For the peaceful and incident-free observance of Mahaparinirvan Diwas, Mumbai Police has deployed 3 Additional Commissioners of Police, 8 Deputy Commissioners, 21 Assistant Commissioners, 492 Police Officers and 4,640 Police Constables.

Special Units Positioned at Key Locations

In addition, SRPF platoons, the Quick Response Team (QRT), Riot Control Squad, Delta Force, Combat Units, BDDS (Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad) teams, and Home Guards will be stationed at strategic locations to further strengthen security.

Appeal to Citizens

The Mumbai Police has appealed to citizens to cooperate with authorities, maintain discipline in crowded areas, and immediately report any unattended or suspicious objects. In case of emergencies, citizens may contact the Police Helpline at 100 / 112.

