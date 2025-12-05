'Aankhen Niche, Muh Band': Spat Breaks Out Between Stranded Passengers & IndiGO Staff At Mumbai Airport - VIDEO

Spat Breaks Out Between Stranded Passengers & IndiGO Staff At Mumbai Airport | ANI

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing IndiGo crisis, a video has surfaced showing passengers angry over the cancellation of IndiGo flights and arguing with staff at Mumbai airport. A video of a female passenger lashing out at a counter staff member has gone viral on social media.

The video shows a crowd of passengers standing behind the counter, with one woman shouting at the staff. "Ekdum chup baitho, jaise baithey they na waise baitho. Muh niche, akhein niche, muh band." This roughly translates to, “Keep quiet, sit like you were sitting. Face down, eyes lowered and mouth shut.”

Around 1,500 IndiGo flights have been cancelled over the past two days. These cancellations have caused chaos at several major airports, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune.

Notably, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu stated that strict action will be taken against IndiGo in connection with the flight disruptions. Following the investigation, the airline will face heavy fines, he told News18.

Railwas Comes To The Rescue

The Indian Railways has stepped in by announcing special trains at concessional rates. Central and Western Railways have planned to run these services for passengers unable to travel by air.

IndiGO CEO Issues Statement

Meanwhile, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers issued his first statement on Friday, as the airline continued to face major operational disruptions over the past three days. In his statement, he acknowledged the turmoil and said that it could take another ten days to restore normalcy. The CEO also issued an apology.

“Full operational recovery is expected to take five to ten days, with gradual normalisation of services anticipated between December 10 and 15. Passengers are advised to monitor flight updates closely,” Elbers said.