Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Showcases ‘Manhole To Machinehole’ Model At World Toilet Summit 2025, Wins Global Appreciation

NMMC presents 'Manhole to Machinehole' model at World Toilet Summit 2025, earns global praise

Navi Mumbai, Dec 05: Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) earned global recognition after being invited to present its ‘Manhole to Machinehole’ initiative at the World Toilet Summit 2025, where the civic body showcased its mechanised sanitation model before international delegates.

The presentation, delivered by NMMC Deputy Engineer Swapnil Desai, highlighted the operational efficiency achieved through the transition from manual to machine-based sewer cleaning.

International Appreciation & Interest in Adoption

Officials said the invitation itself marks a significant honour for the civic body, offering NMMC an opportunity to display its cleanliness and sanitation innovations on a global stage. Delegates from multiple countries praised the model, with several expressing interest in adopting the framework.

“Our goal is to build a sanitation system where technology ensures both efficiency and the safety of workers. The appreciation we received at the summit reinforces that we are moving in the right direction,” a NMMC official said.

The initiative was presented with the approval of Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde and under the guidance of Additional City Engineer Arvind Shinde. NMMC was formally felicitated by Jack Sim, founder of the World Toilet Organization.

Participation From Multiple Nations

Representatives from Bhutan, Canada, Qatar, South Africa, Singapore, Thailand, Bangladesh, Sweden and major Indian cities attended the summit.

Organisers said the conference focuses on global challenges in sanitation, wastewater management, environmental protection and sustainable technology, while encouraging exchange of ideas among experts and policymakers.

About the Summit

Each year, the World Toilet Summit brings together researchers, government officials, specialists and NGO leaders to share insights on improving sanitation systems.

