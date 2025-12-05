 Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Showcases ‘Manhole To Machinehole’ Model At World Toilet Summit 2025, Wins Global Appreciation
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: NMMC Showcases ‘Manhole To Machinehole’ Model At World Toilet Summit 2025, Wins Global Appreciation

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Showcases ‘Manhole To Machinehole’ Model At World Toilet Summit 2025, Wins Global Appreciation

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) earned global recognition after being invited to present its ‘Manhole to Machinehole’ initiative at the World Toilet Summit 2025, where the civic body showcased its mechanised sanitation model before international delegates.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 10:47 PM IST
article-image
NMMC presents ‘Manhole to Machinehole’ model at World Toilet Summit 2025, earns global praise | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai, Dec 05: Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) earned global recognition after being invited to present its ‘Manhole to Machinehole’ initiative at the World Toilet Summit 2025, where the civic body showcased its mechanised sanitation model before international delegates.

The presentation, delivered by NMMC Deputy Engineer Swapnil Desai, highlighted the operational efficiency achieved through the transition from manual to machine-based sewer cleaning.

International Appreciation & Interest in Adoption

Officials said the invitation itself marks a significant honour for the civic body, offering NMMC an opportunity to display its cleanliness and sanitation innovations on a global stage. Delegates from multiple countries praised the model, with several expressing interest in adopting the framework.

FPJ Shorts
Netflix Acquires Warner Bros. & HBO In USD 82.7 Billion Deal
Netflix Acquires Warner Bros. & HBO In USD 82.7 Billion Deal
Thane Court Convicts Businessman In Cheque Bounce Case; 1-Year Jail & ₹60 Lakh Compensation Ordered
Thane Court Convicts Businessman In Cheque Bounce Case; 1-Year Jail & ₹60 Lakh Compensation Ordered
IndiGo Crisis: Mumbai Flyer Endures 13-Hour Nightmare After 2 Flight Cancellations, Misses Family Wedding & Seeks Accountability
IndiGo Crisis: Mumbai Flyer Endures 13-Hour Nightmare After 2 Flight Cancellations, Misses Family Wedding & Seeks Accountability
Mahayuti Govt Marks One Year In Power, Celebration & Criticism Share The Spotlight
Mahayuti Govt Marks One Year In Power, Celebration & Criticism Share The Spotlight

“Our goal is to build a sanitation system where technology ensures both efficiency and the safety of workers. The appreciation we received at the summit reinforces that we are moving in the right direction,” a NMMC official said.

The initiative was presented with the approval of Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde and under the guidance of Additional City Engineer Arvind Shinde. NMMC was formally felicitated by Jack Sim, founder of the World Toilet Organization.

Participation From Multiple Nations

Representatives from Bhutan, Canada, Qatar, South Africa, Singapore, Thailand, Bangladesh, Sweden and major Indian cities attended the summit.

Organisers said the conference focuses on global challenges in sanitation, wastewater management, environmental protection and sustainable technology, while encouraging exchange of ideas among experts and policymakers.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Air Pollution: NMMC Steps Up Winter Dust-Control Drive; 86 Sites Inspected, AQI Shows...
article-image

About the Summit

Each year, the World Toilet Summit brings together researchers, government officials, specialists and NGO leaders to share insights on improving sanitation systems.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Showcases ‘Manhole To Machinehole’ Model At World Toilet Summit 2025,...

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Showcases ‘Manhole To Machinehole’ Model At World Toilet Summit 2025,...

Thane Court Convicts Businessman In Cheque Bounce Case; 1-Year Jail & ₹60 Lakh Compensation...

Thane Court Convicts Businessman In Cheque Bounce Case; 1-Year Jail & ₹60 Lakh Compensation...

IndiGo Crisis: Mumbai Flyer Endures 13-Hour Nightmare After 2 Flight Cancellations, Misses Family...

IndiGo Crisis: Mumbai Flyer Endures 13-Hour Nightmare After 2 Flight Cancellations, Misses Family...

Mahayuti Govt Marks One Year In Power, Celebration & Criticism Share The Spotlight

Mahayuti Govt Marks One Year In Power, Celebration & Criticism Share The Spotlight

'Missing Being There': Supriya Sule Sends Warm Wishes To Jay Pawar And Rutuja On Their Wedding In...

'Missing Being There': Supriya Sule Sends Warm Wishes To Jay Pawar And Rutuja On Their Wedding In...