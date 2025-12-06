 Navi Mumbai News: Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 350th Martyrdom Anniversary To Be Marked With Grand Event In Kharghar On December 21
The ceremony is expected to witness large participation from members of the Sikh, Sikhligar, Banjara, Lubana, Mohyal, and Sindhi communities from across the district.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Guru Tegh Bahadur 350th Martyrdom Day | X/ @DRSUMITSINGHPHD

The 350th martyrdom anniversary of Hind Di Chadar Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur will be commemorated with a grand event on 21 December 2025 in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Ardas Ceremony Marks the Beginning

The commemorative programme began with an inaugural Ardas led by Raigad District Collector Kishan Jawale at Corporate Park, Kharghar. Expressing his support, the Collector said, “The administration will work to its full capacity to ensure the program is successful. This event will honor Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom and his contributions, which remain a shining symbol of faith and humanity.”

Key Community Leaders Attend Ceremony

Prominent attendees included:

Amarpal Singh Randhawa, President, Regional Organizing Committee, Navi Mumbai

Jaspal Singh Sidhu, President, Supreme Council, Navi Mumbai Gurudwara

Paramjit Singh Bal, President, Kharghar Gurudwara

Charandeep Singh, Maharashtra State Sikh Coordination Committee

Lad Ram Nagvani, President, Singh community

Milkit Singh Bal, Executive, Maharashtra Punjab Academy

Ravindra Rathod, Deputy Collector, Raigad

Strengthening Community Legacy and Values

Collector Jawale highlighted that the event would reinforce the proud, valiant, and devout history of the Sikh community while inspiring future generations through Guru Tegh Bahadur’s message of courage and brotherhood.
“With coordinated efforts, this martyrdom event will be held with great enthusiasm,” he added.

Passing Values to the Next Generation

Addressing the gathering, Balkit Singh emphasized the need to ensure Guru Tegh Bahadur’s teachings reach young people. He noted that the State Minority Development Department is organizing similar commemorative events across Nanded, Nagpur, and Kharghar as part of the 350th anniversary observance.

“With everyone’s cooperation, let us make this event a success,” he urged.

A Gathering of Unity and Reverence

The event promises to be a significant commemoration, celebrating the courage, sacrifice, and spiritual legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur while uniting diverse communities of Navi Mumbai in a shared spirit of devotion and respect.

