Mumbai News: Dr Avinash Dhakne Takes Charge As BMC Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs)

New additional municipal Commissioner Avinash Dhakne |

Dr. Avinash Dhakne formally assumed charge on Friday morning as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Additional Municipal Commissioner (AMC) for Eastern Suburbs. He took over responsibilities from outgoing AMC Dr. Amit Saini.

Profile of Dr. Dhakne

A 2010-batch IAS officer, Dhakne was previously Member Secretary of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB). He was transferred from MPCB on October 8 and awaited a new assignment before taking over the AMC role.

Dhakne began his administrative career in 1994 as a Sub-Divisional Officer in Nashik. He has also served as Jalgaon Collector, Solapur Municipal Commissioner, and Managing Director of Goregaon Film City before his tenure at MPCB.

Outgoing AMC Under Scrutiny

Dr. Amit Saini, a 2007-batch IAS officer, faced political scrutiny following the mass transfer of 160 civic engineers, a move that drew criticism from political leaders including Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/