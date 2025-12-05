 Mumbai News: Dr Avinash Dhakne Takes Charge As BMC Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs)
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Dr Avinash Dhakne Takes Charge As BMC Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs)

Mumbai News: Dr Avinash Dhakne Takes Charge As BMC Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs)

A 2010-batch IAS officer, Dhakne was previously Member Secretary of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB). He was transferred from MPCB on October 8 and awaited a new assignment before taking over the AMC role.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 11:39 PM IST
article-image
New additional municipal Commissioner Avinash Dhakne |

Dr. Avinash Dhakne formally assumed charge on Friday morning as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Additional Municipal Commissioner (AMC) for Eastern Suburbs. He took over responsibilities from outgoing AMC Dr. Amit Saini.

Profile of Dr. Dhakne

A 2010-batch IAS officer, Dhakne was previously Member Secretary of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB). He was transferred from MPCB on October 8 and awaited a new assignment before taking over the AMC role.

Dhakne began his administrative career in 1994 as a Sub-Divisional Officer in Nashik. He has also served as Jalgaon Collector, Solapur Municipal Commissioner, and Managing Director of Goregaon Film City before his tenure at MPCB.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Crackdown: 10 Peddlers Held, Heroin & MD Worth Over ₹4 Crore Seized In 6 ANC Raids
Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Crackdown: 10 Peddlers Held, Heroin & MD Worth Over ₹4 Crore Seized In 6 ANC Raids
Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 71-Year-Old Vashi Businessman Duped Of ₹1.60 Crore In WhatsApp Trading Scam, Case Registered
Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 71-Year-Old Vashi Businessman Duped Of ₹1.60 Crore In WhatsApp Trading Scam, Case Registered
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 37-Year-Old Opera House CA Loses ₹1.63 Lakh After Clicking Fake Parcel Delivery Link; Case Registered
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 37-Year-Old Opera House CA Loses ₹1.63 Lakh After Clicking Fake Parcel Delivery Link; Case Registered
Mumbai News: BMC Extends Mulund Dumping Ground Waste Processing Deadline To Feb 2026; 32 Per Cent Legacy Waste Still Pending
Mumbai News: BMC Extends Mulund Dumping Ground Waste Processing Deadline To Feb 2026; 32 Per Cent Legacy Waste Still Pending
Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: CIDCO Speeds Up 100-Hectare ‘International Educity’ At Panvel; E-Tendering...
article-image

Outgoing AMC Under Scrutiny

Dr. Amit Saini, a 2007-batch IAS officer, faced political scrutiny following the mass transfer of 160 civic engineers, a move that drew criticism from political leaders including Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Crackdown: 10 Peddlers Held, Heroin & MD Worth Over ₹4 Crore Seized In 6 ANC...

Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Crackdown: 10 Peddlers Held, Heroin & MD Worth Over ₹4 Crore Seized In 6 ANC...

Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 71-Year-Old Vashi Businessman Duped Of ₹1.60 Crore In WhatsApp Trading...

Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 71-Year-Old Vashi Businessman Duped Of ₹1.60 Crore In WhatsApp Trading...

Thane News: Central Railway Vigilance Busts Fake Pay-and-Park Racket In Kalyan

Thane News: Central Railway Vigilance Busts Fake Pay-and-Park Racket In Kalyan

Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 37-Year-Old Opera House CA Loses ₹1.63 Lakh After Clicking Fake Parcel...

Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 37-Year-Old Opera House CA Loses ₹1.63 Lakh After Clicking Fake Parcel...

Frames Film Festival 2025 Unveils Theme 'Kirdaar' At Energetic Pre-Event Celebration In Nerul

Frames Film Festival 2025 Unveils Theme 'Kirdaar' At Energetic Pre-Event Celebration In Nerul