Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Hails Orphan Reservation Policy As 'Most Emotionally Fulfilling Milestone' |

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday described the state government’s decision to introduce one per cent reservation for orphan youth in education and government jobs as the most emotionally fulfilling milestone of his public life.

Speaking at a programme held at his official residence, Varsha Bungalow, Fadnavis said the policy draws inspiration from the constitutional principle of “equality of opportunity” envisioned by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Interaction With Beneficiaries

Fadnavis interacted with beneficiaries who have secured government employment under the orphan reservation quota. The event was attended by MLC Shrikant Bharatiya and several young men and women who have benefited from the scheme.

“The state takes many decisions, but only some touch the heart,” said Fadnavis. “Granting reservation to orphaned children is one such decision. The thought that 862 orphan youth have become self-reliant and are contributing to society fills me with immense pride.”

Inspiration from Constitutional Principles

Reflecting on the policy’s inspiration, Fadnavis said, “Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar included the principle of equality of opportunity in the Constitution. But equality should not remain restricted to traditional reservation groups. Orphans, persons with disabilities, and other deprived communities must also receive opportunities.”

He added that the 1 per cent quota is already transforming lives, providing historically overlooked communities with access to education and employment.

Youth Encouraged to Give Back

The Chief Minister urged beneficiaries to view themselves as role models for society. “Everything we achieve is made possible by the systems society has built schools, institutions, industries, and government frameworks. We therefore have a responsibility to give back,” he said.

Success Through Service

Calling determination and service the foundation of leadership, Fadnavis encouraged the youth not to stop at securing stability. “Struggles turn into strength. Let your success inspire others. Even after achieving comfort and security, continue to serve society. Let your work define you — because a person lives on through their contribution,” he added.

