Navi Mumbai Air Pollution: NMMC Steps Up Winter Dust-Control Drive; 86 Sites Inspected, AQI Shows Early Improvement

NMMC teams conduct deep-cleaning and dust-control operations across Navi Mumbai amid rising winter pollution | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai, Dec 02: With winter causing a spike in air pollution levels across cities, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has intensified deep-cleaning and dust-mitigation measures across all wards from last week, acting on the directives of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde. Officials said the intensified drive has begun showing improvement in the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI).

Dedicated Teams Formed to Enforce Dust-Control Norms

The corporation has formed dedicated ward-level teams comprising engineers, sanitation officers and inspectors to monitor and enforce dust-control norms at construction sites, stone quarry zones and Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) plants. These teams are conducting ground inspections to ensure strict compliance with pollution-control guidelines.

Senior Civic Officials Oversee Monitoring and Action

Under the supervision of Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar, City Engineer Shirish Ardavad, Assistant Director (Town Planning) Somnath Kekaan, and Deputy Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Dr. Ajay Gadade, ward offices have been instructed to conduct continuous monitoring and initiate action wherever violations are found.

86 Construction Sites Inspected; Notices Issued for SOP Compliance

During inspections carried out this week, NMMC teams visited 86 construction sites and issued notices for adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). Officials warned that non-compliance during follow-up checks will attract penalties and a week-long work stoppage at the site.

Deep-Cleaning Operation Conducted at Turbhe MIDC Construction Zone

A major deep-cleaning operation was also conducted at the Goodwill Construction site in Turbhe MIDC, where accumulated mud was swept and transported, and the roads were washed with treated water using jet-spray units. Workers of the construction firm were also involved, and penalties were recovered from the site operator.

Road Dust Control Enhanced With Multiple Cleaning Technologies

To combat dust generated by heavy vehicular movement on arterial roads, NMMC teams are using wire-brush brooms, flipper machines, dust-collection vehicles, sprinklers, jet-sprays and fogger units to clean roads and suppress airborne particles. The corporation is using only treated wastewater from its sewage treatment plants for all such operations to conserve potable water.

Officials Report Improvement in AQI; Monitoring to Continue

“We are conducting strict inspections and deep-cleaning drives every day. Dust control at construction sites and on major roads is our top priority during winter, and we are already seeing improvement in air quality,” said Deputy Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Dr. Ajay Gadade.

NMMC Commissioner Orders Continued Vigilance

Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde has directed all departments to remain alert and continue pollution-control measures regularly. Officials said the sustained operations have contributed to an early improvement in Navi Mumbai’s AQI.

