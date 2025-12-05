'No Ban on Hijab': Goregaon College Row Triggers BJP–AIMIM Face-Off

Representative Image | Photo Credit: AFP

The controversy over the alleged ban on hijab at Vivek Vidyalaya and Junior College in Goregaon turned into a political showdown between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), with local party units intervening in the dispute.

BJP Refutes AIMIM Claims of ‘Agreement’

The BJP dismissed AIMIM’s claim that the college agreed not to enforce a ban after protestors gathered outside the campus on Thursday.

The college has not issued any statement to the media so far.

College Clarifies: Hijab Allowed, Face Covering Not

In a written statement to AIMIM's local office and the Goregaon police station, the institution said there was a misrepresentation that led to “totally avoidable” issues.

The college clarified that:

There is no ban on Muslim students wearing hijab.

Burqa without niqab (face covering) will be allowed.

Full-face coverings must still be removed before entering classrooms.

The institute emphasised that this clarification should not be treated as an admission of allegations unless specifically accepted by the college.

The college also denied all allegations in its reply, reserved its legal rights, and asked protestors to delete all posts, videos, and materials circulating on social media against the institution.

Dispute Over Meaning of ‘Hijab’ Adds to Confusion

During the protest, AIMIM leader Jahanara Shaikh and others carried placards alleging a hijab ban.

The institution’s code of conduct, however, already allows the hijab.

The dispute stems from different interpretations:

College interpretation: Hijab = scarf covering hair and neck, leaving face visible.

Protestors’ interpretation: Hijab = full-body garment (burqa/gown).

Standard usage defines the burqa as a full-body garment covering the body and face with a mesh screen, while the hijab is only a scarf covering the head and neck.

Shaikh, AIMIM’s Ward 78 candidate, said the matter was “settled” and that students would be allowed to wear a cloak (burqa), but without face covering, along with a hijab.

She added, “As Muslims, we want to cover the entire body, but the college was not allowing the gowns.”

Police Step In; Parties Trade Accusations

After complaints from both sides, Goregaon Police issued orders prohibiting gatherings outside the college.

BJP leader Gyanmurti Sharma said the protestors were “AIMIM workers wearing party symbols.”

AIMIM national spokesperson and former MLA Waris Pathan backed the protesting students and said, “The Supreme Court is clear there is freedom of choice. These rules on burqa create a divide. This is not democracy. This is against the Constitution.”