Mumbai Fraud: 3 Imposters Posing As Cops Arrested Within 24 Hours For Cheating Mulund Senior Citizen | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a swift operation, the Mulund Police have arrested three men who posed as police officers and cheated a 71-year-old senior citizen of gold jewellery worth ₹2,24,000. Impressively, the entire stolen property was recovered within 24 hours of the incident.

Accused Linked to Previous Cases Identified

The arrested accused have been identified as Taufiq Mofid Siddiqui (41), resident of Eraisa Building, Beverly Park, near Kanakia Police Station, Mira Road (East), previously booked at Marine Drive Police Station under Sections 318(4), 319(2) BNS, Simon Gabriel Gonsalves (63), resident of Utsav Shopping Centre Building, Madhuban Township, Vasai (East), Palghar, Mohammad Sharif Munir Ahmed Siddiqui (52), resident of Firoz Khan Building, Qureshi Nagar, near Roshan Masjid, Kurla (East).

Senior Citizen Targeted Near Atithi Hotel

According to police, on 2 December 2025, between 3:40 pm and 4:00 pm, the complainant had gone near Atithi Hotel, Jatashankar Dosa Road, Mulund West, for personal work.

Three unidentified individuals approached him, claimed to be police officers, engaged him in conversation, and then asked him to remove his gold ornaments including a gold chain and two rings before fleeing with them.

CCTV Leads Mulund Police to the Suspects

Based on the complaint, Mulund Police registered an FIR under Sections 318(4), 204, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). During investigation, officers examined CCTV footage from the vicinity and identified one suspect moving near the scene.

Mulund Police then contacted Marine Drive Police Station to gather background information on the individual previously involved in similar offences.

Accused Tracked Across Mira Road, Vasai, and Kurla

A police team was immediately dispatched to Mira Road (East), Thane, where Accused No. 1 was detained. During interrogation, he revealed the identity and location of the second accomplice, who was believed to be in Vasai and was in possession of the stolen jewellery. Using technical surveillance, the second accused was arrested the same night.

Further investigation led the police to Kurla, where the third accused was detained. Police successfully recovered 100% of the stolen gold jewellery from the trio.

All Accused Remanded to Police Custody

All three accused have been remanded to police custody till 6 December 2025 as the investigation continues.

