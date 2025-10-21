Karnataka TET Notification 2025 Out; Check Important Dates Here

Karnataka TET Notification 202 | Canva

Karnataka TET Notification 2025: The Department of School Education, Karnataka, has announced the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2025 notification on its official website, schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka TET Notification 2025: Important dates

The submission of online applications for KARTET 2025 will begin on October 23, 2025, and end on November 9, 2025, with the exam set for December 7, 2025.

Karnataka TET Registration 2025: How to apply?

Once the application process begins, applicants who are qualified for KARTET can submit their applications by following the methods outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website at schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: After this, click on ‘KARTET Apply Online’ and then register as a new user.

Step 3: Next, fill out the application form, upload the scanned documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 4: Download the form and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Karnataka TET Notification 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must verify that they fulfil the required educational qualifications before applying for the exam.

1. For Paper I (Classes 1–5), applicants should have either Senior Secondary with at least 50% marks along with a 2-year D.El.Ed or a 4-year B.El.Ed, or a Graduation degree with 50% marks along with a 2-year D.El.Ed. Other equivalent qualifications in education are also accepted.

2. For Paper II (Classes 6–8), candidates must possess a Graduation degree with at least 50% marks along with a 1-year B.Ed, 4-year B.El.Ed, 4-year B.A.Ed / B.Sc.Ed, or a 1-year B.Ed (Special Education) qualification.

Karnataka TET 2025: Result date

The KARTET 2025 results will be released on the official website. Applicants who pass the exam will be able to download their digitally signed certificates within four weeks after receiving the results.

These credentials are valid for life and must be presented while applying for teaching employment in government, aided, and private schools throughout Karnataka.

Note: The test is OMR-based and evaluated using computer systems, which is why the requests for re-evaluation or mark recounting are not accepted.

What is KARTET 2025?

This exam is required for applicants who want to teach grades 1 through 8 in government, aided, and private schools throughout the state. KARTET is used as a benchmark to guarantee that teachers achieve the minimal levels of teaching competency.