'Oye, Haath Jod Ke': Meerut Student Leader Vikul Chaprana Abuses Man, Forces Him To Kneel In Front Of Cops; Video Sparks Outrage Online

CCSU Student Leader Vikul Chaprana Forcing Man To Kneel

Viral Video: A recent Meerut incident has raised eyebrows after a video of student leader Vikul Chaprana of Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU), who claims to be a close friend of BJP MLA and Cabinet Minister Somendra Tomar, allegedly misbehaving with a man, making him kneel down and apologise in the presence of police personnel.

The incident occurred on the night of October 19 at the Tezgadhi crossing in Meerut. Chaprana and his staff reportedly obstructed the man's car when police were managing traffic. On his knees, the man is seen folding his hands and apologising in the video while Chaprana keeps yelling out, "Haath jodd ke....oyeee.....haath joddd ke.....Somendra Tomar Bhiaya hai mera." The incident reportedly occurred due to a fight over a vehicle, with Chaprana reportedly asserting superiority over the drunk man.

In UP's Meerut, a student leader claimed to associated with UP minister Somendra Tomar could be heard hurling abuses & forcing a man to kneel and apologise in presence of cops following an altercation. pic.twitter.com/YlXXHXPBXg — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 21, 2025

On this matter the Meerut police issued a statement on X. In the post, they wrote, "There was a dispute between both parties in the matter regarding vehicle parking. The accused is in police custody. A case has been registered based on the complaint filed by the complainant, and action is being taken."

प्रकरण में दोनों पक्षों के बीच वाहन पार्किंग को लेकर विवाद हुआ था। अभियुक्त पुलिस हिरासत में है। वादी द्वारा दी गई तहरीर पर मुकदमा दर्ज कर कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — MEERUT POLICE (@meerutpolice) October 21, 2025

Netizens reactions

The video subsequently went viral, garnering widespread criticism and fuelling debate on possible abuse of authority and the role of the police in such incidents. The authorities have not yet made an official statement or taken any action on the issue.

One user commented, "@meerutpolice shame on you. You were standing there and just watched this happen to a citizen. You should be denounced immediately as you broke your oath." Another user said, "Oh the sorry state of police in our country. Each one of them cops should be sent to prison for 5 years for breaking the oath." A third user wrote, "This man kneeling down, will go and vote for his papa. He loves this treatment."