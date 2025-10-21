 'Oye, Haath Jod Ke': Meerut Student Leader Vikul Chaprana Abuses Man, Forces Him To Kneel In Front Of Cops; Video Sparks Outrage Online
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation'Oye, Haath Jod Ke': Meerut Student Leader Vikul Chaprana Abuses Man, Forces Him To Kneel In Front Of Cops; Video Sparks Outrage Online

'Oye, Haath Jod Ke': Meerut Student Leader Vikul Chaprana Abuses Man, Forces Him To Kneel In Front Of Cops; Video Sparks Outrage Online

A viral Meerut video shows CCSU student leader Vikul Chaprana allegedly forcing a man to kneel and apologise over a vehicle dispute, sparking outrage and criticism of police inaction.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 04:33 PM IST
article-image
CCSU Student Leader Vikul Chaprana Forcing Man To Kneel | X

Viral Video: A recent Meerut incident has raised eyebrows after a video of student leader Vikul Chaprana of Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU), who claims to be a close friend of BJP MLA and Cabinet Minister Somendra Tomar, allegedly misbehaving with a man, making him kneel down and apologise in the presence of police personnel.

The incident occurred on the night of October 19 at the Tezgadhi crossing in Meerut. Chaprana and his staff reportedly obstructed the man's car when police were managing traffic. On his knees, the man is seen folding his hands and apologising in the video while Chaprana keeps yelling out, "Haath jodd ke....oyeee.....haath joddd ke.....Somendra Tomar Bhiaya hai mera." The incident reportedly occurred due to a fight over a vehicle, with Chaprana reportedly asserting superiority over the drunk man.

On this matter the Meerut police issued a statement on X. In the post, they wrote, "There was a dispute between both parties in the matter regarding vehicle parking. The accused is in police custody. A case has been registered based on the complaint filed by the complainant, and action is being taken."

Read Also
RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 5810 Vacancies Starts; Details Here
article-image

Netizens reactions

FPJ Shorts
6-Year-Old Indian Boy Sets Guinness World Record For Recognising Most Classical Composers In 60 Seconds – Video
6-Year-Old Indian Boy Sets Guinness World Record For Recognising Most Classical Composers In 60 Seconds – Video
West Bengal Crime: Junior Female Doctor Assaulted, Threatened With Rape At Howrah Medical College; 2 Arrested
West Bengal Crime: Junior Female Doctor Assaulted, Threatened With Rape At Howrah Medical College; 2 Arrested
‘Punekars vs Outsiders’ Clash Erupts As City Empties During Diwali - What’s The Debate?
‘Punekars vs Outsiders’ Clash Erupts As City Empties During Diwali - What’s The Debate?
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 21, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Godavari Sambad Morning Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 21, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Godavari Sambad Morning Tuesday Weekly Draw

The video subsequently went viral, garnering widespread criticism and fuelling debate on possible abuse of authority and the role of the police in such incidents. The authorities have not yet made an official statement or taken any action on the issue.

One user commented, "@meerutpolice shame on you. You were standing there and just watched this happen to a citizen. You should be denounced immediately as you broke your oath." Another user said, "Oh the sorry state of police in our country. Each one of them cops should be sent to prison for 5 years for breaking the oath." A third user wrote, "This man kneeling down, will go and vote for his papa. He loves this treatment."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka TET Notification 2025 Out; Check Important Dates Here

Karnataka TET Notification 2025 Out; Check Important Dates Here

Nagaland University Identifies Natural Compound With Potential For Diabetic Wounds Treatment

Nagaland University Identifies Natural Compound With Potential For Diabetic Wounds Treatment

US: Lawsuit Challenges Hawaiian-Only Admissions At Kamehameha Schools

US: Lawsuit Challenges Hawaiian-Only Admissions At Kamehameha Schools

MCC NEET UG Round 3 Seat Allotment 2025 Likely To Be Announced This Week; Know What’s Next And...

MCC NEET UG Round 3 Seat Allotment 2025 Likely To Be Announced This Week; Know What’s Next And...

'Oye, Haath Jod Ke': Meerut Student Leader Vikul Chaprana Abuses Man, Forces Him To Kneel In Front...

'Oye, Haath Jod Ke': Meerut Student Leader Vikul Chaprana Abuses Man, Forces Him To Kneel In Front...