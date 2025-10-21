RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 5810 Vacancies Starts; Details Here

RRB NTPC Graduate Registration 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited eligible applicants to apply online for different Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) jobs under Advt. No. 06/2025. Qualified applicants can submit applications for the positions via the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in until November 20, 2025.
RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2025: Important dates
1. Notification date: 04.10.2025
2. Registration window opens: 21.10.2025
3. Closing date of registration: 20.11.2025 (23:59 hours)
4. Last date to submit payment: 22.11.2025
5. Correction window: 23.11.2025 to 02.12.2025
6. Dates during which eligible scribe candidates must provide their scribe details in the application portal: 03.12.2025 to 07.12.2025
RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details
This recruitment drive intends to fill 5810 vacancies. The post-wise breakup is:
1. Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor: 161
2. Station Master: 615
3. Goods Train Manager: 3416
4. Junior Accounts Assistant Cum Typist: 921
5. Senior Clerk Cum Typist: 638
6. Traffic Assistant: 59
Read the official notification here
RRB NTPC Graduate Registration 2025: Application fees
The application price for female/transgender/ex-servicemen applicants, as well as aspirants from SC/ST/Minority Communities/Economically Backward Class (EBC)*/PwBD categories, is Rs 250, while all other categories pay Rs 500.
RRB NTPC Graduate Registration 2025: How to apply?
To apply, applicants need to follow the steps mentioned below:
Step 1: Visit the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the NTPC Graduate posts 2025 registration link, available on the homepage.
Step 3: After this, candidates need to register and then proceed with the application process.
Step 4: Next, fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit the form.
Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.
RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria
Educational qualification: To be eligible for the RRB NTPC 2025 Exam, candidates must possess a graduate degree or an equivalent qualification from a recognised university.
Age Limit (as on 01/01/2026): The minimum age required is 18 years, while the maximum age limit is 33 years for candidates applying for graduate-level posts under the RRB NTPC 2025 recruitment.