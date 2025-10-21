 RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 5810 Vacancies Starts; Details Here
RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 5810 Vacancies Starts; Details Here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has started application process for the different Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) jobs. This recruitment drive intends to fill 5810 vacancies.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 02:29 PM IST
RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2025 | rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB NTPC Graduate Registration 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited eligible applicants to apply online for different Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) jobs under Advt. No. 06/2025. Qualified applicants can submit applications for the positions via the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in until November 20, 2025.

RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2025: Important dates

1. Notification date: 04.10.2025

2. Registration window opens: 21.10.2025

3. Closing date of registration: 20.11.2025 (23:59 hours)

4. Last date to submit payment: 22.11.2025

5. Correction window: 23.11.2025 to 02.12.2025

6. Dates during which eligible scribe candidates must provide their scribe details in the application portal: 03.12.2025 to 07.12.2025

RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment drive intends to fill 5810 vacancies. The post-wise breakup is:

1. Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor: 161

2. Station Master: 615

3. Goods Train Manager: 3416

4. Junior Accounts Assistant Cum Typist: 921

5. Senior Clerk Cum Typist: 638

6. Traffic Assistant: 59

Read the official notification here

RRB NTPC Graduate Registration 2025: Application fees

The application price for female/transgender/ex-servicemen applicants, as well as aspirants from SC/ST/Minority Communities/Economically Backward Class (EBC)*/PwBD categories, is Rs 250, while all other categories pay Rs 500.

RRB NTPC Graduate Registration 2025: How to apply?

To apply, applicants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the NTPC Graduate posts 2025 registration link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to register and then proceed with the application process.

Step 4: Next, fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit the form.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: To be eligible for the RRB NTPC 2025 Exam, candidates must possess a graduate degree or an equivalent qualification from a recognised university.

Age Limit (as on 01/01/2026): The minimum age required is 18 years, while the maximum age limit is 33 years for candidates applying for graduate-level posts under the RRB NTPC 2025 recruitment.

