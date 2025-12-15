GUJCET 2026: Registration Window Opens Tomorrow; Details Here

GUJCET Registration 2026 | gseb.org

GUJCET Registration 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) in Gandhinagar has published the registration timetable for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2026, a mandatory entrance exam for students applying to engineering and pharmacy programs in the state.

According to the official press release, the online application procedure for GUJCET 2026 will start on December 16 and run until December 30, 2025. Candidates who are eligible can apply via the official websites www.gseb.org and gujcet.gseb.org.

To avoid last-minute complications, students should check the official portals for updates on a regular basis and complete the registration procedure within the deadline.

GUJCET Registration 2026: Application fees

The application cost for GUJCET 2026 has been set at Rs 350. Candidates can pay their fees online through the SBIePay system using a credit card, debit card, or net banking. Alternatively, the charge can be paid offline at any State Bank of India (SBI) branch across the country by selecting the SBIePay "SBI Branch Payment" option.

The official notice reads, "As per Resolution of the Education Department: PRCH102012-142-S, dated-19/11/2016 for getting admission in Degree Engineering and Diploma/Degree Pharmacy, Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) is held by Gujarat Secondary & Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar, for Group-A, Group-B and Group-AB Students of HSC Science stream. The Information booklet of Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET-2026) and instructions for students' ONLINE registration will be placed on the website www.gseb.org."

GUJCET 2026: Why is this exam conducted?

GUJCET is held for HSC Science stream candidates from Group A, Group B, and Group AB who want to study Degree Engineering or Diploma/Degree Pharmacy courses in Gujarat.

Note: The board has underlined that submitting the full online application form after fee payment is required, and incomplete forms will not be accepted.