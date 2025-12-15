Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 2,381 Posts Starts; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025 | bombayhighcourt.nic.in

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025: The High Court of Judicature in Bombay has begun the registration procedure for 2,381 openings in critical positions such as clerks, stenographers, drivers, and peons/hamals/farash. Applicants can apply on the official website of the Bombay High Court at bombayhighcourt.nic.in.

The recruitment aims to fill jobs at Mumbai's Principal Seat as well as Nagpur and Aurangabad's benches. The deadline for submission is January 5, 2026, before 5:00 PM.

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To submit the form, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bombay High Court at bombayhighcourt.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the Recruitment 2025 section.

Step 3: After this, finish the online registration form with personal and educational details, upload the required documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the confirmation page will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and payment receipt, and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply for the Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Candidates interested in applying must meet the post-specific eligibility conditions laid down in the official notification. Educational qualifications range from Class 10 pass to graduate level, depending on the post applied for. Applicants should be between 18 and 38 years of age, with age relaxations applicable to reserved categories as per the Maharashtra government rules.

Some positions also require additional skills such as prescribed typing speed, shorthand proficiency, or valid driving experience, and candidates are advised to carefully review the detailed notification for exact requirements.

Read the official notification here

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process for this recruitment involves multiple stages, depending on the post applied for. Candidates will first have to appear for a written examination to assess their subject knowledge and aptitude. For posts requiring specific abilities, a skill test will be conducted as per the job requirements. Applicants for clerk posts will also have to attend an interview. Finally, shortlisted candidates will undergo document verification before final selection.