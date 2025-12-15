UP School Principal Waives Fees, Brings Class 8 Girl Back To School; Video Goes Viral

Viral Video | Instagram

Viral Video: In a heartwarming incident from Auraiya district in Uttar Pradesh, one selfless act by the principal of a school regarding a Class 8 student has struck a chord across all social media platforms, showing the transformative power of empathy in education.

The episode came to light after the principal noticed that a girl student had been absent from school for nearly 15 days. Instead of marking it down as truancy or indifference, he chose to understand the reason behind her prolonged absence. Taking an extraordinary step, the principal personally travelled to her village, where he found the young girl working in agricultural fields alongside her family.

The girl, during the interaction, mentioned that she had stopped going to school as her family could not afford the ₹500 school fee. For a household already struggling to make ends meet, the amount had grown into an insurmountable obstacle, which forced the child to choose between labour and learning. The video of the principal standing in the fields, speaking gently to the student, captured the stark contrast between aspiration and adversity faced by many children in rural India.

After hearing the reason, the principal immediately gave the girl full assurance that financial problems should not stand in the way of education. He cleared all her arrears of school fees on the spot and asked her to continue without any further fear or diffidence. Emphasising the long-term value of education, he encouraged her to continue her studies and dream beyond her current circumstances.

This simple, yet powerful gesture has resonated across social media, with many praising the principal for going above and beyond the call of administrative duty to act as mentor and guardian. The incident highlights the everyday struggles of students from economically weaker backgrounds, who are pushed into labour as a result of even small fees pushing them out of the classrooms.

Netizens reactions

As soon as the video went viral on social media. Many users started dropping their opinions in the comment section. One commented, "There is still some good left in this country." Another commented, "We need teachers like this. Helps others if u can afford to help." A third user said, "If doing good for others, please keep the camera at home." "God bless him," a user commented.