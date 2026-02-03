 CUET UG 2026: Registration Closes Tomorrow; Check Details Here
The CUET UG 2026 registration window will close tomorrow on February 04, 2026. Eligible candidates can submit their application forms online at cuet.nta.nic.in till 11:50 am. The correction window will remain open from February 9 to 11.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 06:21 PM IST
After the CUET UG 2026 registration window closes, NTA will open the correction window for the candidates to edit their online application form.

CUET UG Registration 2026: Important Dates

The important dates for the CUET UG Registration can be checked below:

Registration Last Date : February 04, 2026.

Last Date for Fee Submission: February 07, 2026.

Application Correction Window Date : February 9 to February 11, 2026

CUET UG Registration 2026: How to apply?

Candidates can apply for the CUET UG 2026 by following the details below:

Step 1: Go to the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the New registration option and fill in all your details

Step 3: Add the login credentials

Step 4: Next, add your personal details such as academic details, preferred university, subjects, courses and universities.

Step 5: Next, add your scanned copy of the photo and signature.

Step 6: Make the payment via various payment modes

Step 7: Download the application form and print it for future reference

Direct link to apply

CUET UG Registration 2026: Correction Window

The correction window will be opened for the CUET UG Registrations 2026 on February 9. The Last Date to make any changes to the application will be until February 11, 2026. Candidates will be able to edit their personal details, subject choices and academic information during this correction window

Candidates can also visit the official website for more details

