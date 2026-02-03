NTA SWAYAM July 2025 Results Declared At exams.nta.ac.in; Direct Link Here

NTA SWAYAM July 2025: The SWAYAM 2025 results are available online at the National Testing Agency's (NTA) official website. Students who took the Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2025 test can check their results and get the NTA SWAYAM scorecards from the official website. The results are available at exams.nta.ac.in/SWAYAM.

The organisation administered the test for 69 hybrid courses. Candidates can use their application number and password to download the NTA SWAYAM scorecard.

NTA SWAYAM July 2025: Steps to check the result

Candidates can download the July 2025 NTA SWAYAM result by following the instructions below:

Step 1: Go to exams.nta.ac.in/SWAYAM, the official website.

Step 2: Click the NTA SWAYAM 2025 online result link on the homepage.

Step 3: After entering your login information, click "Submit."

Step 4: The screen will show the NTA SWAYAM result for 2025.

Step 5: Download the NTA SWAYAM July 2025 result, then print it out for your records.

Direct link to apply

Note: Candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or send an email to swayam@nta.ac.in if they need any explanations.

NTA SWAYAM July 2025: Statistics

Official data indicates that 5,174 of the 6,297 applicants who enrolled for the paper-based exam actually showed up, yielding an attendance rate of 82.21%.