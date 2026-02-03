 NTA SWAYAM July 2025 Results Declared At exams.nta.ac.in; Direct Link Here
NTA has declared the SWAYAM July 2025 results on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their scorecards at exams.nta.ac.in/SWAYAM using their application number and password.

NTA SWAYAM July 2025: The SWAYAM 2025 results are available online at the National Testing Agency's (NTA) official website. Students who took the Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2025 test can check their results and get the NTA SWAYAM scorecards from the official website. The results are available at exams.nta.ac.in/SWAYAM.

The results for NTA SWAYAM July 2025 are available on the official website. Students who took the July session can visit exams.nta.ac.in to view their results. The SWAYAM result 2025 scorecard is available for download on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in for those who sat the exam.

The organisation administered the test for 69 hybrid courses. Candidates can use their application number and password to download the NTA SWAYAM scorecard.

NTA SWAYAM July 2025: Steps to check the result

Candidates can download the July 2025 NTA SWAYAM result by following the instructions below:

Step 1: Go to exams.nta.ac.in/SWAYAM, the official website.

Step 2: Click the NTA SWAYAM 2025 online result link on the homepage.

Step 3: After entering your login information, click "Submit."

Step 4: The screen will show the NTA SWAYAM result for 2025.

Step 5: Download the NTA SWAYAM July 2025 result, then print it out for your records.

Direct link to apply

Note: Candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or send an email to swayam@nta.ac.in if they need any explanations.

NTA SWAYAM July 2025: Statistics

Official data indicates that 5,174 of the 6,297 applicants who enrolled for the paper-based exam actually showed up, yielding an attendance rate of 82.21%.

