Nainital Bank Recruitment Written Exam Result 2026 Out At nainitalbank.co.in; Here's How To Download

Nainital Bank Recruitment Written Exam Result 2026 Out | nainitalbank.co.in

Nainital Bank Recruitment Result 2026: Nainital Bank has released the 2026 results for the written exam of Clerk (Customer Service Associate), Probationary Officer (PO), and Specialist Officer (SO) positions on the official website of Nainital Bank at nainitalbank.co.in.

The online exam was held on 17th January 2026 for several positions. Those whose roll numbers appear on the result list qualify for the next round of the selection process.

Nainital Bank Recruitment Result 2026: How to download the scorecard?

Candidates can download their Nainital Bank recruitment exam scorecards by using the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Nainital Bank at nainitalbank.co.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the Careers/ Recruitment section and then click the “Nainital Bank Result 2026 – Clerk/PO/SO” link.

Step 3: After this, enter the details such as Registration/Roll Number and Date of Birth.

Step 4: Now, the Nainital bank recruitment result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the Nainital bank recruitment exam scorecards 2026 and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to download the Nainital Bank recruitment result 2026

Note: The results include a list of those selected who passed the online written examination.

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

This recruitment aims to fill a total of 185 vacancies. The post-wise distribution is as follows:

1. Customer Service Associate (CSA): 71

2. Probationary Officers in Grade/Scale-I: 40

3. Risk Officer in Grade/Scale-I: 3

4. Chartered Accountant (CA) in Grade/Scale-I: 3

5. Information Technology (IT) Officer in Grade/Scale-I: 15

6. Law Officer in Grade/Scale-I: 2

7. Credit Officer in Grade/Scale-I: 10

8. Agricultural Field Officer in Grade/Scale-I: 10

9. HR Officer in Grade/Scale-I: 4

10. Manager-Information Technology (IT) in Grade/Scale-II: 15

11. Manager- Risk in Grade/Scale-II: 2

12. Manager-Chartered Accountant (CA) in Grade/Scale-II: 5

13. Manager-Law in Grade/Scale-II: 2

14. Manager- Security Officer in Grade/Scale-II: 3

Nainital Bank Recruitment Result 2026: About the interview

The bank will notify those selected of the date, time, and location of the interview. In addition, aspirants must provide authentic documents, educational certificates, and evidence of identity to the interview and verification process.