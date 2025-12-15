 Paper Leak Racket: Key Accused Linked To Multiple Exam Scams Arrested In Patna
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationPaper Leak Racket: Key Accused Linked To Multiple Exam Scams Arrested In Patna

Paper Leak Racket: Key Accused Linked To Multiple Exam Scams Arrested In Patna

A man wanted in multiple competitive exam paper leak cases was arrested in Patna on Monday. Chandan Kumar alias Chandan Goyal, linked to the Sanjeev Mukhiya gang, was held by the EOU from Agam Kuan. Police said he sought candidates for upcoming exams and was earlier arrested in a TET case.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 09:10 PM IST
article-image
Man, wanted in multiple paper leak cases, arrested in Bihar | Representative Image

Patna: A man, wanted in several cases linked to paper leaks of competitive exams, was arrested in Patna on Monday, police said.

Chandan Kumar alias Chandan Goyal was arrested by the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) from Patna's Agam Kuan area, they said.

He was arrested on the basis of intelligence inputs, indicating that he was "in search of candidates" for upcoming competitive exams, they added.

Chandan, who is part of the Sanjeev Mukhiya gang, hails from Sheikhpura district.

FPJ Shorts
Panvel RTO Announces New Four-Wheeler Registration Series, Opens Bidding For Preferred Vehicle Numbers
Panvel RTO Announces New Four-Wheeler Registration Series, Opens Bidding For Preferred Vehicle Numbers
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 15, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Jhelum Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 15, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Jhelum Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 15, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Gold Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 15, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Gold Monday Weekly Draw
PUCL Slams Bihar Govt Over Bulldozer Demolitions, Demands Legal Action
PUCL Slams Bihar Govt Over Bulldozer Demolitions, Demands Legal Action

The gang targets candidates of many examinations, including TET, LDC, MTS, NEET and the BPSC TRE 3.0 that was cancelled in 2024 following a paper leak, police said in a statement.

The gang is accused of collecting huge sums from candidates by promising assured selection through illegal "setting", they said.

Read Also
VIDEO: Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin Takes Charge As BJP National Working President In Delhi
article-image

Chandan was earlier arrested in connection with a TET case and was released on bail. Police were looking for him for years in NEET-related cases registered at the Patrakar Nagar police station.

He was produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Schools Go Fully Online For Nursery To Class 5 As Air Pollution Turns Severe

Delhi Schools Go Fully Online For Nursery To Class 5 As Air Pollution Turns Severe

Paper Leak Racket: Key Accused Linked To Multiple Exam Scams Arrested In Patna

Paper Leak Racket: Key Accused Linked To Multiple Exam Scams Arrested In Patna

Mumbai News: Students’ Organisation Meets MLAs Sana Malik And Rais Shaikh Over Delay In PhD...

Mumbai News: Students’ Organisation Meets MLAs Sana Malik And Rais Shaikh Over Delay In PhD...

Bomb Threat Triggers Panic In Jalandhar Schools; Students Evacuated, Cyber Police Trace Email Source

Bomb Threat Triggers Panic In Jalandhar Schools; Students Evacuated, Cyber Police Trace Email Source

GUJCET 2026: Registration Window Opens Tomorrow; Details Here

GUJCET 2026: Registration Window Opens Tomorrow; Details Here