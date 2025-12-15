Paper Leak Racket: Key Accused Linked To Multiple Exam Scams Arrested In Patna

Man, wanted in multiple paper leak cases, arrested in Bihar | Representative Image

Patna: A man, wanted in several cases linked to paper leaks of competitive exams, was arrested in Patna on Monday, police said.

Chandan Kumar alias Chandan Goyal was arrested by the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) from Patna's Agam Kuan area, they said.

He was arrested on the basis of intelligence inputs, indicating that he was "in search of candidates" for upcoming competitive exams, they added.

Chandan, who is part of the Sanjeev Mukhiya gang, hails from Sheikhpura district.

The gang targets candidates of many examinations, including TET, LDC, MTS, NEET and the BPSC TRE 3.0 that was cancelled in 2024 following a paper leak, police said in a statement.

The gang is accused of collecting huge sums from candidates by promising assured selection through illegal "setting", they said.

Chandan was earlier arrested in connection with a TET case and was released on bail. Police were looking for him for years in NEET-related cases registered at the Patrakar Nagar police station.

He was produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody.

