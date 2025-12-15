 VIDEO: Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin Takes Charge As BJP National Working President In Delhi
Nitin Nabin, 45, officially took charge as BJP's national working president in Delhi on Monday. His appointment signals a generational shift within the ruling party, with Nabin, a five-time MLA and Bihar minister, likely to succeed J P Nadda as national president. Top leaders including Amit Shah and J P Nadda were present at the ceremony.

ANIUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 05:03 PM IST
Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin Takes Charge As BJP National Working President In Delhi

New Delhi: Bihar Minister and MLA Nitin Nabin on Monday took charge as the Bharatiya Janata Party National Working President in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the party's National President JP Nadda.

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Delhi BJP Chief Virendraa Sachdeva and other party senior leaders were also present on the occasion.

Nitin Nabin, 45, is the youngest BJP National Working President. A five-time MLA from Bihar, Nabin currently serves as the state's Road Construction Minister and has previously held portfolios including Urban Development and Housing and the Law Department.

Nitin Nabin arrived at the BJP headquarters in Delhi amid rousing sloganeering by the party's workers. He paid his tributes to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deem Dayal Upadhyaya at the party headquarters.

From ABVP To BJP National Working President: Nitin Nabin’s Political Rise
The son of veteran BJP leader Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha, Nabin, combines administrative experience with a long organisational career within the party.

Speaking to ANI before his departure for Delhi, Nabin expressed gratitude to the people of Bihar and his constituency, crediting their blessings for his elevation to the national role. "People of my constituency gave me blessings. With their blessings, this is happening," he said Nabin also acknowledged the guidance and encouragement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, for entrusting him with the responsibility.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the central leadership, Prime Minister, Home Minister, Defence Minister and everyone in the central leadership for giving me this opportunity. I have the Prime Minister's blessings, and I will further advance the guidance and leadership he has provided.", Nubin added.

'Modi Teri Kabra Khudegi, Aaj Nahi To Kal Khudegi': Congress Workers Raise Derogatory Slogans...
Bihar BJP President and Minister Dilip Jaiswal accompanied Nabin during his departure and said the appointment of a young leader to a key national post sends a strong message to the youth of the country.

"Nitin Nabin is young, and this sends a message throughout the country and to the youth that the BJP has appointed a 45-year-old young man to the national president's chair," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

