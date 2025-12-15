CBI Cybercrime Crackdown: Operation Chakra-V Busts Massive Phishing SMS Network, 3 Arrested | Representational Image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has uncovered and disrupted a large cyber fraud setup that was being used to send phishing messages across the country. These messages were tricking people into various cyber frauds such as fake digital arrests, loan scams, and investment frauds. Three people have been arrested in the case.

Operation Chakra-V Targets Backbone Of Cybercrime

Under Operation Chakra-V, which focuses on breaking the backbone of cybercrime in India, the CBI studied the huge number of fake SMS messages that people receive daily and which often lead them into serious financial fraud.

During the investigation, the CBI identified an organised cyber gang operating from the NCR/Chandigarh area. This gang was providing bulk SMS services to cyber criminals. It was found that even foreign cyber criminals were using this service to cheat Indian citizens.

Over 21,000 SIM Cards Illegally Procured

Initial investigation has shown that around 21,000 SIM cards were obtained in violation of DoT rules. These SIM cards were controlled through an online platform to send bulk messages. The messages offered fake loans, investment opportunities, and other financial benefits, with the aim of stealing personal and banking details of innocent people.

Private Firm Booked With DoT Support

Working closely with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and using information from various sources, including the Sanchar Saathi portal, the CBI registered a case against a private company, M/s Lord Mahavira Services India Pvt. Ltd. The company was allegedly running the above illegal system that allowed fraudsters to send large numbers of fake messages to people across India.

Searches Reveal Full-Fledged Phishing Infrastructure

Searches were conducted at several locations in Delhi, Noida, and Chandigarh. During these searches, the CBI found a complete and active system used for sending phishing messages. This system included servers, communication devices, USB hubs, dongles, and thousands of SIM cards. Using this setup, lakhs of fraud messages were being sent every day.

Digital Evidence, Cash And Cryptocurrency Seized

The CBI has seized important digital evidence, unaccounted cash, and cryptocurrency during the operation. Early findings also suggest the involvement of some channel partners of telecom companies and their employees, who helped in illegally arranging SIM cards for this fraud. Three people have been arrested so far.

CBI Vows Continued Action Against Cybercrime Networks

This operation shows the CBI’s strong commitment to stopping organised cybercrime by attacking its technical backbone. Through close coordination with other agencies and the use of advanced intelligence, the CBI will continue to act firmly against those who misuse technology to cheat the public and will ensure they are brought to justice under the law.