 Tandoor Ban In Delhi: Rules, Penalties And Exemptions
Delhi's government has banned coal and firewood-based tandoors in hotels, restaurants, and food stalls to combat severe air pollution. The directive, issued by the DPCC, also prohibits open burning city-wide, mandating a switch to electric or gas tandoors. Violators face fines up to Rs 5,000, as officials aim to curb local emissions and protect public health.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 05:57 PM IST
Amid the ongoing air pollution crisis in Delhi, the Union Territory government has banned the use of coal and firewood-based tandoors to curb rising pollution levels. The measure follows a decision by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to prohibit all forms of open burning, including garbage, at hotels, restaurants, dhabas and roadside food stalls.

The directives, issued on Friday under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), mandate eateries to switch to electric or gas-based tandoors with immediate effect.

According to reports, this restriction was already included as part of GRAP measures aimed at reducing emissions during periods of high pollution.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also announced a complete ban on open burning across the city. She authorised district administrations and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to impose fines of up to Rs 5,000 on those found violating the directive.

“We humbly request all citizens not to burn waste in the open. Your small cooperation can bring about a big change,” she wrote in a post on X.

Officials said the measures are intended to curb local sources of pollution and safeguard public health amid severe air quality conditions. The DPCC has instructed enforcement personnel to strictly monitor compliance, citing fuel-use guidelines approved by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in June 2022 and the updated GRAP directive issued on November 21, 2023.

Local government agencies and senior administrators have been tasked with conducting inspections at food establishments to ensure compliance. The regulations apply to all types of dining outlets, with penalties prescribed for violations. The directive has been circulated to all concerned agencies through expedited mail and electronic communication for immediate implementation.

