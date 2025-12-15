Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Booth Level Officer Dies Of Heart Attack In Bareilly After Stress Over SIR Duty; Family Cites Work Pressure

Another BLO dies in UP, family cites work pressure | Representational Image

Bareilly, Dec 15: Vinod Kumar Sharma, in-charge principal of the Upper Primary Girls Composite School in Bisharatganj, died late on Sunday night. He was also serving as a Booth Level Officer for part number 261 in the Bithri Chainpur Assembly constituency.

According to family members, Sharma was under severe stress due to SIR-related work. After having dinner on Sunday night, he went to his room to sleep. Around midnight, his health suddenly deteriorated and he collapsed. He died shortly thereafter. The family said he suffered a heart attack.

The news of his death spread quickly, triggering grief among fellow teachers in the area. On Monday morning, relatives, colleagues, and acquaintances reached his residence to console the bereaved family.

Had written letter seeking relief from duty

Sharma’s son, Shivansh Sharma, said his father was due to retire in 2027 and had been deeply distressed because of the workload related to SIR duties. He said his father had written a letter to the Block Education Officer of Majhgawan seeking removal from the duty.

In the letter, Sharma had mentioned that other staff members at the school had already been relieved of the assignment. He cited his age and eye-related problems and requested exemption from the duty.

He had also stated that he was not familiar with online work on mobile phones. Despite this, his duty was not withdrawn, the family said.

Second Similar Death Raises Concerns Over Workload

Vinod Kumar Sharma’s death comes close on the heels of another incident involving a teacher, Sarvesh Kumar Gangwar, who had earlier died after suffering a heart attack while on duty.