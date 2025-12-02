 Uttar Pradesh News: BLOs Struggle To Meet SIR Deadline Amid Public Resistance And Heavy Workload
BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 09:33 PM IST
BLOs Struggle To Meet SIR Deadline Amid Public Resistance And Heavy Workload | File Photo - ANI

Lucknow: Block Level Officers deployed for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists are facing mounting challenges in completing the task within the deadline. From dealing with uncooperative voters to filling out incomplete forms and managing technical glitches, the pressure is taking a toll on the officers responsible for ensuring every eligible voter is accounted for.

Many voters are still unaware of the importance of the SIR form, leading to arguments and frustration on the field. A woman BLO working in Nigohan said that convincing rural voters has become one of the toughest parts of the job.

“Some listen, others get angry when we explain why the form must be filled. We even have to request them repeatedly,” she said. Migrant voters working in other states pose an additional hurdle, as gathering accurate information about them is difficult.

In Aliganj, a BLO said forms have reached every household but are not being returned on time. To avoid missing the deadline, officers are forced to collect forms door to door. A BLO in Bakshi Ka Talab said many forms are submitted with incomplete details, forcing them to fill the missing information themselves and losing precious time.

The workload is enormous, with each BLO required to collect and submit details of at least 1,000 voters in just 30 days. Officers admit that completing this target while handling other responsibilities is proving to be a tough challenge.

A BLO from Mohanlalganj said many teachers assigned to this duty are working under extreme stress. “We have to manage school duties and then go out to collect forms. Some of us are even taking medicines to cope with the strain. Our family life is suffering,” he said.

Officers in Malihabad said poor resources and the absence of voters at home due to farm work are delaying progress. In Sarojini Nagar, BLOs complained of glitches in the mobile application used to upload data, slowing them down further.

Despite the difficulties, BLOs say they must complete the task on time, as failure could invite reprimands from officials. Local representatives and political party workers are being roped in to assist, but the pressure continues to mount each day.

Despite extention in deadline, the concerns of BLOs reflect the hidden challenges behind updating voter rolls and ensuring every citizen’s right to vote is protected.

