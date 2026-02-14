 2027 Punjab Assembly Elections: SAD In Early Poll Mode, Announces 40 Rallies From February 17
2027 Punjab Assembly Elections: SAD In Early Poll Mode, Announces 40 Rallies From February 17

A SAD release said that its mass contact programme ``Punjab bachao – Sukhbir Badal Liyao'' (meaning save Punjab, bring Sukhbir Badal in power) will start from February 17 to launch its poll campaign for the 2027 vidhan sabha elections. It also said that the SAD will also hold 40 rallies as part of this programme which will culminate on Baisakhi on April 13.

Rajesh Moudgil
Updated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 12:30 AM IST
SAD In Early Poll Mode, Announces 40 Rallies From February 17

Chandigarh: Getting into early campaign mode, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has announced to hold 40 rallies across Punjab beginning February 17, nearly a year ahead of 2027 Punjab assembly polls.

A SAD release said that its mass contact programme ``Punjab bachao – Sukhbir Badal Liyao’’ (meaning save Punjab, bring Sukhbir Badal in power) will start from February 17 to launch its poll campaign for the 2027 vidhan sabha elections. It also said that the SAD will also hold 40 rallies as part of this programme which will culminate on Baisakhi on April 13.

Speaking on the issue, SAD president Sukhbir Badal said the party leaders will take up all the burning issues of Punjab and offer the party's vision for the state during the said outreach programme and at the rallies.

Giving details of the programme, senior leader Daljit Singh Cheema said that the party would spell out its stand on vital issues and display its commitment to ensure they were resolved during the said programmes and rallies. “These include transferring Punjab’s capital Chandigarh to the state and an end to the discrimination done to Punjab as far as its river waters are concerned”. He said the party was also concerned about the erosion of the federal structure in the country and was committed to defending it strongly.

“The need for specialised programmes to ensure the welfare of the scheduled caste community, increasing employment opportunities for the youth and exposing the corruption, failure to maintain law and order and shelter being provided to the drug mafia by the Aam Aadmi Party government would also be taken up forcefully”, he added.

