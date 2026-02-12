Punjab AAP Accuses Haryana CM Nayab Saini Of Trying To `Lure' Its MLA Into BJP Under `Operation Lotus’ |

Chandigarh: Punjab ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday accused Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini of ``attempting to lure one of its MLA to resign from the party and join BJP’’.

Addressing newspersons here, the AAP MLA from Sangrur Narinder Kaur Bharaj, along with party state media incharge Baltej Pannu, accused the BJP of approaching the former with inducements under its ``Operation Lotus’’.

Stating that a few days ago, Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini tried to contact her, Bharaj alleged that he tempted her with a BJP ticket from Sangrur and said that whatever demand she had would be fulfilled. He also offered a closed-door meeting, she further alleged.

Stating that she joined AAP in 2014 at the age of 19, inspired by the policies of Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Singh Mann, Bharaj said that she was that worker who put up posters for the party. ``Only the Aam Aadmi Party can give a small farmer’s daughter the honour of becoming an MLA at the age of 27’’, she added.

Pannu also held that the BJP was once again unsuccessfully trying to crush democracy in Punjab through ‘Operation Lotus’. This is not the first time the BJP has tried to buy AAP MLAs, but they forget that Punjabis are known for their honour.”

Trashing Punjab AAP allegations, Praveen Attrey, media advisor to CM Saini, told FPJ that no meeting ever took place between the Haryana chief minister and Punjab MLA Bharaj. Stating that since the AAP came to power making certain hollow promises including Rs 1,000 to every woman, they have failed to fulfil the same hence they are using such baseless and diversionary tactics.