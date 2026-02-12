 Punjab AAP Accuses Haryana CM Nayab Saini Of Trying To `Lure' Its MLA Into BJP Under `Operation Lotus’
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab AAP Accuses Haryana CM Nayab Saini Of Trying To `Lure' Its MLA Into BJP Under `Operation Lotus’

Punjab AAP Accuses Haryana CM Nayab Saini Of Trying To `Lure' Its MLA Into BJP Under `Operation Lotus’

Addressing newspersons here, the AAP MLA from Sangrur Narinder Kaur Bharaj, along with party state media incharge Baltej Pannu, accused the BJP of approaching the former with inducements under its ``Operation Lotus’’.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 11:07 PM IST
article-image
Punjab AAP Accuses Haryana CM Nayab Saini Of Trying To `Lure' Its MLA Into BJP Under `Operation Lotus’ |

Chandigarh: Punjab ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday accused Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini of ``attempting to lure one of its MLA to resign from the party and join BJP’’.

Addressing newspersons here, the AAP MLA from Sangrur Narinder Kaur Bharaj, along with party state media incharge Baltej Pannu, accused the BJP of approaching the former with inducements under its ``Operation Lotus’’.

Stating that a few days ago, Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini tried to contact her, Bharaj alleged that he tempted her with a BJP ticket from Sangrur and said that whatever demand she had would be fulfilled. He also offered a closed-door meeting, she further alleged.

Stating that she joined AAP in 2014 at the age of 19, inspired by the policies of Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Singh Mann, Bharaj said that she was that worker who put up posters for the party. ``Only the Aam Aadmi Party can give a small farmer’s daughter the honour of becoming an MLA at the age of 27’’, she added.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Youth Threatens Self-Immolation At Mulund Station After Rejection; Police File FIR
Mumbai News: Youth Threatens Self-Immolation At Mulund Station After Rejection; Police File FIR
Navi Mumbai News: Students Participate Enthusiastically In ‘Hind-di-Chadar’ Commemoration Activities Across City
Navi Mumbai News: Students Participate Enthusiastically In ‘Hind-di-Chadar’ Commemoration Activities Across City
Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Adulterated Cement Racket In Taloja, Fake Branded Bags Seized
Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Adulterated Cement Racket In Taloja, Fake Branded Bags Seized
Navi Mumbai News: Shiv Sena Corporator Poonam Mithun Patil Objects To NMMC Meeting Over Alleged Procedural Violations
Navi Mumbai News: Shiv Sena Corporator Poonam Mithun Patil Objects To NMMC Meeting Over Alleged Procedural Violations
Read Also
Punjab News: Law Student Who Shot Dead His Female Classmate And Then Turned The Gun On Himself, Dies
article-image

Also Watch:

Pannu also held that the BJP was once again unsuccessfully trying to crush democracy in Punjab through ‘Operation Lotus’. This is not the first time the BJP has tried to buy AAP MLAs, but they forget that Punjabis are known for their honour.”

Trashing Punjab AAP allegations, Praveen Attrey, media advisor to CM Saini, told FPJ that no meeting ever took place between the Haryana chief minister and Punjab MLA Bharaj. Stating that since the AAP came to power making certain hollow promises including Rs 1,000 to every woman, they have failed to fulfil the same hence they are using such baseless and diversionary tactics.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab AAP Accuses Haryana CM Nayab Saini Of Trying To `Lure' Its MLA Into BJP Under `Operation...
Punjab AAP Accuses Haryana CM Nayab Saini Of Trying To `Lure' Its MLA Into BJP Under `Operation...
Political Storm In West Bengal Over Compulsory Singing Of ‘Vande Mataram’ Before National Anthem
Political Storm In West Bengal Over Compulsory Singing Of ‘Vande Mataram’ Before National Anthem
'AI-Generated, Fake News': Shashi Tharoor REACTS Over Fake Video Of Him Praising Pakistan For India...
'AI-Generated, Fake News': Shashi Tharoor REACTS Over Fake Video Of Him Praising Pakistan For India...
Karnataka CID Arrests BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj In Murder Case
Karnataka CID Arrests BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj In Murder Case
Karnataka Power Tussle: Siddaramaiah Camp MLAs Convert Foreign Tour Into Private Visit After Row
Karnataka Power Tussle: Siddaramaiah Camp MLAs Convert Foreign Tour Into Private Visit After Row