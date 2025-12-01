 West Bengal News: Tension Outside CEO's Office As BLO Committee Protests During Suvendu Adhikari’s Visit | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal News: Tension Outside CEO's Office As BLO Committee Protests During Suvendu Adhikari’s Visit | VIDEO

West Bengal News: Tension Outside CEO's Office As BLO Committee Protests During Suvendu Adhikari’s Visit | VIDEO

The agitating BLOs and teachers claimed that the BJP representatives didn’t visit the BLOs when they died due to ‘work pressure’ and are visiting the CEO office. Meeting with the CEO Manoj Agarwal, Adhikari alleged that at least 1crore 25 lakh fake voter’s names were inserted through I-Pac between December 26-28.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 09:28 PM IST
article-image
Tension Outside CEO's Office As BLO Committee Protests During Suvendu Adhikari’s Visit | ANI

Kolkata: Tension erupted outside Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) office after members of the BLO Adhikar Raksha Committee staged a demonstration while Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari along with other BJP MLAs visited CEO office to submit deputation.

The agitating BLOs and teachers claimed that the BJP representatives didn’t visit the BLOs when they died due to ‘work pressure’ and are visiting the CEO office.

Meeting with the CEO Manoj Agarwal, Adhikari alleged that at least 1crore 25 lakh fake voter’s names were inserted through I-Pac between December 26-28.

“ECI should use AI to scan the truth of the insertion of names that took place between December 26, 27 and 28. How can I-PAC instruct BLOs to insert names of people? The DEO should be removed. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is being soft towards Islamist fundamentalists. Only a strong national government like Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can address this crisis,” said Adhikari.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Issues 264 Stop-Work Notices As Dust Control Measures Improve City’s Air Quality; AQI Now ‘Moderate’
Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Issues 264 Stop-Work Notices As Dust Control Measures Improve City’s Air Quality; AQI Now ‘Moderate’
West Bengal News: Tension Outside CEO's Office As BLO Committee Protests During Suvendu Adhikari’s Visit | VIDEO
West Bengal News: Tension Outside CEO's Office As BLO Committee Protests During Suvendu Adhikari’s Visit | VIDEO
Mumbai Crime: Instagram ‘Reel Star’ Booked For Allegedly Defrauding Multiple Women On Pretext Of Marriage; Bhandup Woman Loses ₹22 Lakh
Mumbai Crime: Instagram ‘Reel Star’ Booked For Allegedly Defrauding Multiple Women On Pretext Of Marriage; Bhandup Woman Loses ₹22 Lakh
Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi Among 15 Declared Fugitive Economic Offenders Causing ₹26,645 Crore Loss: Union MoS For Finance Pankaj Chaudhary
Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi Among 15 Declared Fugitive Economic Offenders Causing ₹26,645 Crore Loss: Union MoS For Finance Pankaj Chaudhary

The Leader of Opposition also mentioned that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) had impersonated a party worker stating that person to be of the saffron camp while meeting with Special Roll Observer (SRO) Subrata Gupta on Sunday at Falta in south 24 parganas.

Read Also
West Bengal: Siliguri Sex Workers Hold Candle March On World AIDS Day Eve, Highlight Awareness And...
article-image

Meanwhile, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comment that ‘oppositions are staging drama at the Parliament’.

Banerjee claimed ‘transparency’ in SIR exercise and other matters of governance.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal News: Tension Outside CEO's Office As BLO Committee Protests During Suvendu Adhikari’s...

West Bengal News: Tension Outside CEO's Office As BLO Committee Protests During Suvendu Adhikari’s...

Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi Among 15 Declared Fugitive Economic Offenders Causing ₹26,645 Crore Loss:...

Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi Among 15 Declared Fugitive Economic Offenders Causing ₹26,645 Crore Loss:...

PM Modi Speaks To Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Expresses Grief Over Cyclone Ditwah...

PM Modi Speaks To Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Expresses Grief Over Cyclone Ditwah...

UP: Former UP Minister Ambika Chaudhary's Car Hits Divider In Ballia; No Injuries Reported

UP: Former UP Minister Ambika Chaudhary's Car Hits Divider In Ballia; No Injuries Reported

Parliament To Hold Special Discussion Marking 150 Years Of Vande Mataram

Parliament To Hold Special Discussion Marking 150 Years Of Vande Mataram