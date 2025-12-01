West Bengal News: Tension Outside CEO's Office As BLO Committee Protests During Suvendu Adhikari’s Visit | VIDEO

Tension Outside CEO's Office As BLO Committee Protests During Suvendu Adhikari’s Visit | ANI

Kolkata: Tension erupted outside Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) office after members of the BLO Adhikar Raksha Committee staged a demonstration while Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari along with other BJP MLAs visited CEO office to submit deputation.

The agitating BLOs and teachers claimed that the BJP representatives didn’t visit the BLOs when they died due to ‘work pressure’ and are visiting the CEO office.

Meeting with the CEO Manoj Agarwal, Adhikari alleged that at least 1crore 25 lakh fake voter’s names were inserted through I-Pac between December 26-28.

“ECI should use AI to scan the truth of the insertion of names that took place between December 26, 27 and 28. How can I-PAC instruct BLOs to insert names of people? The DEO should be removed. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is being soft towards Islamist fundamentalists. Only a strong national government like Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can address this crisis,” said Adhikari.

The Leader of Opposition also mentioned that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) had impersonated a party worker stating that person to be of the saffron camp while meeting with Special Roll Observer (SRO) Subrata Gupta on Sunday at Falta in south 24 parganas.

Meanwhile, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comment that ‘oppositions are staging drama at the Parliament’.

Banerjee claimed ‘transparency’ in SIR exercise and other matters of governance.