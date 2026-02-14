Haryana CM Nayab Saini Rebuts AAP Allegations Of 'Operation Lotus', Says Party Trying To Hide Own Failures

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini | PTI

Chandigarh: Rebutting the allegations of the Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that he tried to lure its MLA into BJP under ``Operation Lotus'', the Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Friday held that the same were baseless and fabricated and that these were made to hide the party's (AAP's) own failures.

Addressing newspersons in Delhi, Saini alleged that AAP first showed false dreams to the people of Delhi and deceived them. Later, in Punjab, it made promises that remained unfulfilled, causing distress among the people there.

It may be recalled that the Punjab ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday had accused Haryana chief minister Saini of ``attempting to lure one of its MLA to resign from the party and join BJP’’.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The chief minister alleged the people of Punjab first voted for Congress, but Congress betrayed them. Later, they voted for AAP, which he described as a “mega-deception.” He claimed that law and order in Punjab is in poor condition and farmers are facing severe hardships.

Also Watch:

Referring to flood compensation, he said that in Punjab, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal spoke of giving Rs 20,000 as compensation to farmers, but in Gujarat he claimed that Rs 50,000 had been given to Punjab farmers. He termed this as misleading farmers and reiterated that the MLA’s allegations are factually incorrect and aimed at hiding shortcomings.

He accused AAP of indulging in pressure politics in Punjab and said the party should fulfil its promises made to the public.

On his recent visits to Punjab, Saini said Punjab is like home. He said whenever he is invited to Punjab, he visited there. He added that Punjab is the land of the Gurus, and it is a matter of pride that the Gurus also blessed the land of Haryana with their presence.