 Bomb Threat Triggers Panic In Jalandhar Schools; Students Evacuated, Cyber Police Trace Email Source
"We were told that there had been some fault in the electricity and we were asked to pick up our children from the school," a parent told reporters. ACP (North) Sanjay Kumar, who was at KMV School, said, "A threat was received on the school principal's email that the building would be blown up." He said the police searched the school premises immediately after the information was received.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 06:34 PM IST
article-image
A bomb threat sent into panic several schools here on Monday, with authorities evacuating students and launching anti-sabotage actions. | Canva

Jalandhar: A bomb threat sent into panic several schools here on Monday, with authorities evacuating students and launching anti-sabotage actions.

Nothing suspicious has been found so far, an officer said.

"We were told that there had been some fault in the electricity and we were asked to pick up our children from the school," a parent told reporters.

ACP (North) Sanjay Kumar, who was at KMV School, said, "A threat was received on the school principal's email that the building would be blown up." He said the police searched the school premises immediately after the information was received.

article-image

"Anti-sabotage team also carried out a check in the premises, but nothing suspicious was found so far," Kumar said.

He said there were other schools which received similar bomb threats.

The Cyber Police teams are tracking the source of the mail, he said.

On December 12, several schools in Amritsar were hit by a bomb threat, which later turned out to be a hoax.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

