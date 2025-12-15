 Delhi Schools Go Fully Online For Nursery To Class 5 As Air Pollution Turns Severe
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDelhi Schools Go Fully Online For Nursery To Class 5 As Air Pollution Turns Severe

Delhi Schools Go Fully Online For Nursery To Class 5 As Air Pollution Turns Severe

As per the circular dated December 15, physical classes for students from nursery to Class 5 have been discontinued across all government, government-aided and unaided private recognised schools in Delhi. "In view of the prevailing high AQI levels in Delhi, it has been decided that classes in physical mode for students of Nursery to Class V are discontinued till further orders," the order read.

ANIUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 09:26 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Schools Go Fully Online For Nursery To Class 5 As Air Pollution Turns Severe | Representational image

New Delhi: In view of the severe air pollution levels in the national capital, the Delhi Government on Monday issued a circular directing schools to shift to online mode from hybrid for students up to class 5.

With the Air Quality Index (AQI) remaining in the severe category, the government has directed schools to switch to online mode for these grades until further notice.

As per the circular dated December 15, physical classes for students from nursery to Class 5 have been discontinued across all government, government-aided and unaided private recognised schools in Delhi. "In view of the prevailing high AQI levels in Delhi, it has been decided that classes in physical mode for students of Nursery to Class V are discontinued till further orders," the order read.

The government has made online classes mandatory for these students, with school heads instructed to ensure smooth implementation of virtual learning. Schools have also been directed to immediately inform parents and guardians about the revised arrangement to avoid confusion.

FPJ Shorts
'Almost Didn't Make It..': Sunil Chhetri Reveals He Almost Cancelled Lionel Messi Meet Up Due To Injury In Emotional Instagram Post
'Almost Didn't Make It..': Sunil Chhetri Reveals He Almost Cancelled Lionel Messi Meet Up Due To Injury In Emotional Instagram Post
Maharashtra SEC Launches ‘Matadhikar’ App, Steps Up Voter Awareness And Tackles Duplicate Entries Ahead Of Civic Polls
Maharashtra SEC Launches ‘Matadhikar’ App, Steps Up Voter Awareness And Tackles Duplicate Entries Ahead Of Civic Polls
Bhiwandi News: Narpoli Police Seize ₹2.30 Crore Worth Of Illegal Hazardous Chemicals From 6 Godowns In Val Dapoda Area; Trader Booked
Bhiwandi News: Narpoli Police Seize ₹2.30 Crore Worth Of Illegal Hazardous Chemicals From 6 Godowns In Val Dapoda Area; Trader Booked
Kolkata Messi Event: Police Arrest 2 More, Summon Officials Over Salt Lake Stadium Vandalism
Kolkata Messi Event: Police Arrest 2 More, Summon Officials Over Salt Lake Stadium Vandalism

However, classes for students from Class 6 onwards will continue as per the earlier instructions issued by the Directorate of Education, that is, the hybrid mode.

Read Also
Messi GOAT India Tour: Argentine Legend's Arrival In Delhi Delayed After Fog Disruption Amid AQI...
article-image

Meanwhile, Delhi continued to grapple with poor air quality on Monday, with the overall (AQI recorded at 452 at around 8 AM, placing it in the 'Severe' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the Commission for Air Quality Management, the AQI was 457 at 4 PM today, classified as "Severe".

This continued the trend observed on Sunday, when the AQI was 461 at around 4 PM. Large parts of the city were covered in a dense layer of toxic smog, significantly reducing visibility and causing discomfort to residents.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Schools Go Fully Online For Nursery To Class 5 As Air Pollution Turns Severe

Delhi Schools Go Fully Online For Nursery To Class 5 As Air Pollution Turns Severe

Paper Leak Racket: Key Accused Linked To Multiple Exam Scams Arrested In Patna

Paper Leak Racket: Key Accused Linked To Multiple Exam Scams Arrested In Patna

Mumbai News: Students’ Organisation Meets MLAs Sana Malik And Rais Shaikh Over Delay In PhD...

Mumbai News: Students’ Organisation Meets MLAs Sana Malik And Rais Shaikh Over Delay In PhD...

Bomb Threat Triggers Panic In Jalandhar Schools; Students Evacuated, Cyber Police Trace Email Source

Bomb Threat Triggers Panic In Jalandhar Schools; Students Evacuated, Cyber Police Trace Email Source

GUJCET 2026: Registration Window Opens Tomorrow; Details Here

GUJCET 2026: Registration Window Opens Tomorrow; Details Here