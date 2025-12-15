Delhi Schools Go Fully Online For Nursery To Class 5 As Air Pollution Turns Severe | Representational image

New Delhi: In view of the severe air pollution levels in the national capital, the Delhi Government on Monday issued a circular directing schools to shift to online mode from hybrid for students up to class 5.

With the Air Quality Index (AQI) remaining in the severe category, the government has directed schools to switch to online mode for these grades until further notice.

As per the circular dated December 15, physical classes for students from nursery to Class 5 have been discontinued across all government, government-aided and unaided private recognised schools in Delhi. "In view of the prevailing high AQI levels in Delhi, it has been decided that classes in physical mode for students of Nursery to Class V are discontinued till further orders," the order read.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The government has made online classes mandatory for these students, with school heads instructed to ensure smooth implementation of virtual learning. Schools have also been directed to immediately inform parents and guardians about the revised arrangement to avoid confusion.

However, classes for students from Class 6 onwards will continue as per the earlier instructions issued by the Directorate of Education, that is, the hybrid mode.

Meanwhile, Delhi continued to grapple with poor air quality on Monday, with the overall (AQI recorded at 452 at around 8 AM, placing it in the 'Severe' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the Commission for Air Quality Management, the AQI was 457 at 4 PM today, classified as "Severe".

This continued the trend observed on Sunday, when the AQI was 461 at around 4 PM. Large parts of the city were covered in a dense layer of toxic smog, significantly reducing visibility and causing discomfort to residents.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)