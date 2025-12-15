 Messi GOAT India Tour: Argentine Legend's Arrival In Delhi Delayed After Fog Disruption Amid AQI Concerns
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMessi GOAT India Tour: Argentine Legend's Arrival In Delhi Delayed After Fog Disruption Amid AQI Concerns

Messi GOAT India Tour: Argentine Legend's Arrival In Delhi Delayed After Fog Disruption Amid AQI Concerns

Lionel Messi will arrive in Delhi for the final leg of his GOAT India tour on Monday. The Argentine legend was expected to touch down earlier this morning but his charter flight was held up due to foggy conditions in the national capital. Messi is expected to head to the Arun Jaitley Stadium for a ticketed event, with fans already gathering outside in large numbers.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 01:48 PM IST
article-image
Lionel Messi |

Lionel Messi will arrive in Delhi for the final leg of his GOAT India tour on Monday. The Argentine legend was expected to touch down earlier this morning but his charter flight was held up due to foggy conditions in the national capital. Messi is expected to head to the Arun Jaitley Stadium for a ticketed event, with fans already gathering outside in large numbers.

The 38-year-old reportedly had meetings scheduled with several high profile Indian politicians and officials. A meeting with PM Narendra Modi was mooted but doesn't remain on the agenda as of now. Meetings with the Chief Justice of India and Army General could still take place before the Barcelona legend heads to Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Messi is currently at the Mumbai airport and is expected to leave shortly for the final set of engagements, which includes an appearance at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium for a ticketed event. Gates which were set to open at 11:30 AM, now will open at 1 PM. Messi is expected at the stadium at 4 PM IST.

He is set to felicitate children from the Minerva Academy and hold a 30-minute workshop with them. A celebrity football game is also on the cards followed a by a tribute concert. Messi will be accompanied by Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul as has been the case throughout the tour.

FPJ Shorts
Government To Introduce Bill Raising Insurance FDI Limit To 100%, Achieving ‘Insurance For All By 2047’
Government To Introduce Bill Raising Insurance FDI Limit To 100%, Achieving ‘Insurance For All By 2047’
'GOAT India Tour 2025': Will Lionel Messi Meet Virat Kohli At Arun Jaitley Stadium During His Delhi Visit?
'GOAT India Tour 2025': Will Lionel Messi Meet Virat Kohli At Arun Jaitley Stadium During His Delhi Visit?
SAIL MT Recruitment 2025 Application Window Closes Today For 124 Posts At sailcareers.com; Last Day To Apply
SAIL MT Recruitment 2025 Application Window Closes Today For 124 Posts At sailcareers.com; Last Day To Apply
Social Media Sensation Brie Bird Dies Of Neuroblastoma Cancer: More About This Aggressive Condition
Social Media Sensation Brie Bird Dies Of Neuroblastoma Cancer: More About This Aggressive Condition
Read Also
'This Was A Very Shameless Act': Fans Erupt In Anger As Sunil Chhetri Was Seen Wearing A Lionel...
article-image

AQI Concerns for Delhi leg?

While Messi's arrival has been met with great fanfare, concerns over the city’s hazardous air quality also remain. As excitement builds around his scheduled appearance at Arun Jaitley Stadium, a sharp critique from a medical professional has ignited a wider debate on public health and governance.

Doctor Aratrika Ganguly took to X (formerly Twitter) to express alarm over the decision to host a large-scale event while Delhi remains under the strictest pollution curbs. In the tweet, she wrote, "Messi visiting Delhi under GRAP-4, with AQI above 600, is a disturbing joke on public health.”

Messi's flight getting due to severe fog also adds to the debate.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'GOAT India Tour 2025': Will Lionel Messi Meet Virat Kohli At Arun Jaitley Stadium During His Delhi...

'GOAT India Tour 2025': Will Lionel Messi Meet Virat Kohli At Arun Jaitley Stadium During His Delhi...

GOAT India Tour: Olympics Hero Abhinav Bindra Slams Spending On 'Messi Tour'

GOAT India Tour: Olympics Hero Abhinav Bindra Slams Spending On 'Messi Tour'

Messi GOAT India Tour: Argentine Legend's Arrival In Delhi Delayed After Fog Disruption Amid AQI...

Messi GOAT India Tour: Argentine Legend's Arrival In Delhi Delayed After Fog Disruption Amid AQI...

Inside Messi's ₹7 Lakh Per Night Presidential Suite For Delhi Stop Of GOAT India Tour 2025

Inside Messi's ₹7 Lakh Per Night Presidential Suite For Delhi Stop Of GOAT India Tour 2025

VIDEO: Argentina Football Legend Lionel Messi Leaves Mumbai, Prepares For Delhi Leg Of His GOAT...

VIDEO: Argentina Football Legend Lionel Messi Leaves Mumbai, Prepares For Delhi Leg Of His GOAT...