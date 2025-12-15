GOAT India Tour: Olympics Hero Abhinav Bindra Slams Spending On 'Messi Tour'

Abhinav Bindra | Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: Olympic gold-winning former Indian shooter Abhinav Bindra on Monday criticised the manner in which Argentine football great Lionel Messi's tour of India has unfolded, saying he feels a "quiet sadness" seeing millions being spent for "moments of proximity photographs and fleeting access" to the legend.

Messi's three-day, four-city G.O.A.T Tour has expectedly triggered fan frenzy everywhere he has travelled.

It has also caused chaos as politicians, film celebrities, industrialists and officials have jostled to click pictures with him. In Kolkata this triggered a violent reaction from the general public, which failed to get even a clear glimpse of him despite spending thousands for tickets.

"...as his recent visit to India unfolded parts of it felt chaotic and left me quietly uneasy. It compelled me to pause and reflect not in judgment but in genuine concern about what we were really trying to achieve," he wondered aloud in an elaborate post on X.

"Millions were spent for moments of proximity photographs and fleeting access to a legend. And yes it is people's money earned honestly and theirs to spend as they choose.

"Still I can't help but feel a quiet sadness wondering what might have been possible if even a fraction of that energy and investment had been directed toward the foundations of sport in our country," he observed.

Bindra, however, made it clear that he has immense respect for the World Cup-winning Argentina captain, who is one of the most recognisable and admired sportspersons on the planet right now.

"Lionel Messi is one of those rare athletes whose story transcends sport. His journey from a child fighting physical odds to a footballer who redefined excellence has moved millions across the world...I hold profound respect and admiration for what he represents - perseverance, humility and an uncompromising pursuit of greatness," said the 2008 Beijing Olympics gold-winner.

"I fully understand the economics of sport. I understand commercial realities global branding and the magnetism of icons. I do not fault Messi in any way. He has earned every opportunity that comes his way and admiration for greatness is natural even beautiful," he added.

Messi's G.O.A.T tour has had no real football connection with his itinerary restricted to meet-and-greet sessions and little or no direct engagement with fans. Bindra asked whether resources used for organising such a spectacle could have been better utilised.

"As a society are we building a culture of sport or are we simply celebrating individuals from afar?" he questioned.

"Great sporting nations are not built by moments, they are built by systems. By patience. By belief in the ordinary child with an extraordinary dream.

"Icons like Messi inspire us and that inspiration matters deeply. But inspiration must be met with intent. With long-term commitment. With choices that reflect not just what excites us today but what will strengthen us tomorrow," he said.

Bindra said the most meaningful way to honour a legend of Messi's stature is to create a robust sporting culture.

"That is how sporting cultures are born. And that is how legacies endure," he said.

