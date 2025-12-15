 Messi GOAT India Tour: Narendra Modi Meeting Called Off Last Minute In Delhi
Lionel Messi's meeting with Narendra Modi in New Delhi was called off late on Monday. The Argentine legend was expected to meet the India Prime Minister and a 21-minute protocol was prepared for the same. However Modi will be travelling to Oman, Ethiopia and Jordan on a four-day visit as confirmed in a social media post.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 02:36 PM IST
article-image

Messi is still expected to meet Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and other high ranking officials before his visit to the Arun Jaitley Stadium. A meeting with former India captain Virat Kohli is also rumoured though no confirmation exists of the same. Kohli, who is settled in London, arrived in New Delhi ahead of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Messi was scheduled to arrive in Delhi from Mumbai via a charter flight between 11:00 AM and 12:30 PM. However, his charter was delayed due to severe fog in Delhi. The GOAT India Concert was also delayed by 40 minutes, with a notice inside the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Gates opened for fans at 1 PM, with Messi expected to grace the venue at around 4 in the evening. The Argentine will be accompanied by Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul as has been the case throughout the tour.

article-image

He is set to felicitate children from the Minerva Academy and hold a 30-minute workshop with them. A celebrity football game is also on the cards followed a by a tribute concert.

