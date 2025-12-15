VIDEO: Lionel Messi Lands In New Delhi For Final Leg Of GOAT India Tour Amid Heavy Security, Fans Gather Outside Airport

Image: X

Lionel Messi arrived in Delhi on Monday as part of his much-celebrated GOAT India Tour, and the capital erupted in excitement to welcome one of football’s greatest icons. From the moment his aircraft touched down, the atmosphere was charged with anticipation, reflecting the immense popularity Messi enjoys among Indian fans.

Hundreds of supporters gathered near the airport and along key routes, hoping for a glimpse of the Argentine legend. Chants of his name, Argentina jerseys held high, and posters declaring him the greatest of all time created a carnival-like scene. Despite tight security arrangements, the passion of the fans was unmistakable, with many recording the historic moment on their phones and sharing it instantly on social media.

Messi’s arrival in Delhi marked a significant milestone in the GOAT India Tour, which has already seen overwhelming responses in other cities. The capital is expected to host some of the tour’s most symbolic engagements, further underlining the growing bond between Indian audiences and global football. For many fans, seeing Messi in person was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, one that transcended club loyalties and generations.

Messi Mania In Mumbai! Wankhede Stadium Erupts In Cheers As Lionel Messi Makes Grand Entry During GOAT India Tour; VIDEO

Lionel Messi arrived at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Sunday amid deafening cheers as the Argentine legend continued his much-awaited G.O.A.T India Tour 2025. The moment the World Cup-winning captain entered the stadium, the atmosphere transformed into a festival of football, with fans rising to their feet to welcome one of the greatest players the sport has ever seen.

Supporters packed the stands well before Messi’s arrival, waving Argentina flags, wearing the No. 10 jersey and chanting his name in unison. Security arrangements were tight around the venue, but the excitement among fans was unmistakable as Mumbai witnessed a rare and historic sporting spectacle.

As Messi took centre stage at Wankhede Stadium, the occasion went beyond football, turning into a celebration of his legacy, achievements and the deep bond he shares with fans across the world. The scenes in Mumbai underlined why Lionel Messi remains a global icon whose influence transcends borders, generations and sporting cultures.