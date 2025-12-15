Fact Check: Did Rodrigo De Paul Snatch 'Cap' From A Person At Wankhede Stadium During Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour?

Image: X

Claims circulating on social media suggested that Argentine footballer Rodrigo De Paul “snatched” a cap from a person’s head during an event at Wankhede Stadium as part of Lionel Messi’s G.O.A.T India Tour 2025. The allegation quickly gained traction. A closer look at the visuals and context, however, tells a very different story.

Videos from the event clearly show that De Paul did not aggressively snatch the cap. Instead, he playfully took the cap in a light-hearted manner and immediately placed it on his own head. The interaction appeared spontaneous and friendly, with no signs of discomfort or objection from the person whose cap was involved. On the contrary, the moment unfolded amid smiles and applause, fitting the celebratory tone of the event.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident took place during fan-engagement activities at Wankhede Stadium, where players were interacting informally with fans. Such playful gestures were common throughout the event, as Messi and his teammates embraced the festive atmosphere and connected with supporters in a relaxed setting. De Paul’s action was clearly part of this casual exchange rather than an act of disrespect.

Fact-checking the claim confirms that the narrative of De Paul “snatching” a cap is misleading. The visuals show a harmless, humorous moment that added to the charm of the G.O.A.T India Tour 2025.

In conclusion, the claim is false. Rodrigo De Paul did not snatch a cap in an inappropriate manner; he briefly grabbed it in good humour and wore it himself, contributing to a memorable and light-hearted moment during an otherwise historic event.

Messi Mania In Mumbai! Wankhede Stadium Erupts In Cheers As Lionel Messi Makes Grand Entry During GOAT India Tour; VIDEO

Lionel Messi arrived at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Sunday amid deafening cheers as the Argentine legend continued his much-awaited G.O.A.T India Tour 2025. The moment the World Cup-winning captain entered the stadium, the atmosphere transformed into a festival of football, with fans rising to their feet to welcome one of the greatest players the sport has ever seen.

Supporters packed the stands well before Messi’s arrival, waving Argentina flags, wearing the No. 10 jersey and chanting his name in unison. Security arrangements were tight around the venue, but the excitement among fans was unmistakable as Mumbai witnessed a rare and historic sporting spectacle.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As Messi took centre stage at Wankhede Stadium, the occasion went beyond football, turning into a celebration of his legacy, achievements and the deep bond he shares with fans across the world. The scenes in Mumbai underlined why Lionel Messi remains a global icon whose influence transcends borders, generations and sporting cultures.