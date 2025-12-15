 '₹6000 For Seats With Bird P**p': Fans Blast Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour Organisers For Unclean Seats in Delhi Stadium; Video
Lionel Messi is in New Delhi for the final leg of his GOAT India tour on Monday. The Barcelona legend will grace the Arun Jaitley Stadium in what is expected to be a packed crowd. However, videos of the stadium's poor condition have since gone viral, with bird poop stains on several seats despite fans paying ₹6000 for tickets.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 04:25 PM IST
Lionel Messi arrived in Delhi on Monday, marking the fourth and final leg of his GOAT India Tour 2025. The Argentine legend touched down amid heavy security and loud cheers from fans, with the national capital buzzing over his presence.

And while fans have chanted and cheered in large numbers, a section of supporters were left dissatisfied with the arrangement at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. In a video that has since gone viral on social media, fans showcased seats stained with bird poop rendering it unhygenic for seating. Supporters have paid ₹6000 for tickets but received substandard seats.

Messi’s arrival in Delhi marked a significant milestone in the GOAT India Tour, which has already seen overwhelming responses in other cities. The capital is expected to host some of the tour’s most symbolic engagements, further underlining the growing bond between Indian audiences and global football. For many fans, seeing Messi in person was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, one that transcended club loyalties and generations.

Hundreds of supporters gathered near the airport and along key routes, hoping for a glimpse of the Argentine legend. Chants of his name, Argentina jerseys held high, and posters declaring him the greatest of all time created a carnival-like scene. Despite tight security arrangements, the passion of the fans was unmistakable, with many recording the historic moment on their phones and sharing it instantly on social media.

