SBI CBO Interview Call Letter 2025 Released; Direct Link Here

SBI CBO Interview Call Letter 2025 | sbi.bank.in

SBI CBO Interview Call Letter 2025: The State Bank of India has issued the interview call letter for the Circle-Based Officers (CBO) positions advertised under Advertisement No. CRPD/ CBO/ 2025-26/03. Those who qualify can obtain their admit cards via the official website of SBI Bank at sbi.bank.in.

How to download the CBO interview call letter 2025?

To download the call letter, aspirants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers.

Step 2: Click on the Circle-Based Officer interview call letter 2025 link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter the login details and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the call letter will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to download

The interview is tentatively slated to begin on November 1, 2025. The recruitment effort intends to fill 2600 posts.

List of shortlisted roll numbers for the interview round

Details Mentioned on SBI CBO Interview Call Letter 2025

The SBI CBO Interview Call Letter 2025 will include important details such as the candidate’s name, gender, roll number/registration number, photograph, date and time of the interview, date of birth, and the names of the candidate’s parents.

It will also mention the category and sub-category, name and address of the interview centre, post applied for, interview duration, and centre code. Additionally, it will contain essential instructions for the interview along with the signatures of the candidate and the counsellor.

SBI CBO Interview Call Letter 2025: Documents required

Candidates appearing for the SBI Circle-Based Officer (CBO) Interview must bring the required documents to the interview centre. These include the call letter with a duly affixed photograph, a photocopy of a valid photo identity proof stapled with the call letter, the original photo ID proof, and two additional recent photographs. Candidates are also required to carry the “Acquaint Yourself” booklet provided by the bank.

Note: The Ration Card and Learner’s Driving Licence will not be accepted as valid photo identity proof.

SBI CBO 2025: Selection process

Candidates will be selected based on the results of the online test, screening, and interview stages.