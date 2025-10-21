 JNVST 2026 Registration Deadline Extended For Class 9, 11 Admissions; Correction Window Revised, Check Eligibility Criteria And Exam Dates
JNVST 2026 Registration Deadline Extended For Class 9, 11 Admissions; Correction Window Revised, Check Eligibility Criteria And Exam Dates

JNVST 2026 Registration: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has extended the JNVST 2026 registration deadline for Class 9 and 11 admissions till October 23, 2025. The correction window will now be open from October 24 to 26, while the entrance exam is scheduled for February 7, 2026.

Updated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 05:22 PM IST
article-image
JNVST 2026 Registration | Official Website

JNVST 2026 Registration: In a recent development, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has extended the last date for registration to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2026. Candidates applying for admission to Class 9 and Class 11 now have until October 23, 2025, to fill out the online application on navodaya.gov.in.

The extension has also resulted in a shift in the window for application correction, which will now be kept open from October 24 to 26, 2025. This is when candidates can make changes to certain fields like area, gender, category, medium of examination, and disability status.

Eligibility Criteria

Admission in Class 9:

-Should be bona fide residents of the district from which they are applying and must be studying in Class 8 (2025-26 session) in a government or recognised school of the same district.

-The birth date should be between May 1, 2011, and July 31, 2013 (both the dates inclusive).

-Indian nationals studying in India are eligible for the application.

For Admission in Class 11:

-They must be born between June 1, 2009, and July 31, 2011 (both days inclusive).

-Only students studying in Class 10 in the 2025-26 session in a government or recognised school affiliated with CBSE or a state board are eligible.

-Indian nationals who are pursuing studies in India are also eligible to apply.

article-image

Exam Dates:

February 7, 2026, between 11 AM and 1:30 PM is the scheduled date for the entrance test for the 2026–27 batch. An additional 50 minutes will be provided for the test to candidates with benchmark disabilities. Admission into both classes will be offered on the basis of performance in the entrance test.

The JNVST 2026 is to grant admission to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), boarding schools set up to impart quality education mainly to bright students residing in rural areas throughout India.

