MCC NEET UG Round 3 Seat Allotment 2025 Likely To Be Announced This Week; Know What’s Next And Documents Required For Admission

NEET UG Round 3 Seat Allotment 2025 | Image: Canva

NEET UG Round 3 Seat Allotment 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the NEET UG 2025 Round 3 seat allotment result soon. As per the media reports, the NEET UG Round 3 Seat Allotment 2025 is expected to be declared this week. However, the date and time of declaration have not been released by the committee. The applicants who went through the counselling session may verify their results at mcc.nic.in through their login details as soon as the allotment list gets released.

Choice Filling Closed, Additional MBBS Seats Introduced

The Round 3 choice locking and filling process was closed on October 18, 2025, as candidates were provided an opportunity to modify their preferences following the introduction of 147 new MBBS seats by MCC in seven states — Assam, Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. The seats have been introduced in the current round for proper allocation and to accommodate more aspirants.

What After Seat Allotment

After the declaration of results, candidates who have been allotted seats need to report to their respective colleges for document verification and admission procedure within the stipulated time frame. The allotment PDF will contain important information like the candidate's name, roll number, course allotted, college, rank, and category.

Documents Needed for Admission

Candidates are required to carry the following documents at the time of verification:

-NEET UG Admit Card and Scorecard

-Class 10 & 12 Mark Sheets and Certificates

-Government-issued photo ID (Aadhaar, PAN, Passport, or Voter ID)

-Category and PwBD Certificates (if applicable)

-Domicile and Income Certificates (for EWS candidates, if applicable)

-Provisional Allotment and Migration Certificates

About MCC NEET UG Counselling

MCC carries out NEET UG counselling for admission to MBBS and BDS through 15% All India Quota (AIQ) and in AIIMS, central, and deemed universities. The result of Round 3 is awaited eagerly, as it announces the seat allocation for thousands of medical aspirants in India.

NEET UG Round 3 allotment result 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link NEET UG Round 3 allotment result 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their login details

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the NEET UG Round 3 allotment result 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the NEET UG Round 3 allotment result 2025 will appear on the screen.