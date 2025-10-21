When Will JEE Main 2026 Registration Start? Check Exam Schedule, Important Advisory

JEE Main 2026 Registration | Image: Canva

JEE Main 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will initiate the process of JEE Main 2026 registration in the coming weeks; however, no official opening date for the application has been announced yet. Candidates can register for the entrance exam of engineering at the official portal at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Exam Schedule Released

NTA has announced the schedule for JEE Main 2026. Session 1 will be conducted from January 21 to January 30, 2026, and Session 2 from April 1 to April 10, 2026. The examinations will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode in multiple shifts at Indian and foreign centre locations.

In the 2025 cycle, Session 1 registrations opened on October 28, 2024, and exams started from January 22, 2025, whereas Session 2 registrations opened on January 31, 2025, and exams started on April 2, 2025.

NTA Increases Accessibility for Aspirants

To meet the growing number of aspirants, NTA is gearing up to expand the number of exam cities so that more engineering aspirants are provided with easy access. Separate arrangements also would be made for PwD/PwBD aspirants appearing for the examination, as per the notification.

Advisory on Application Process and Aadhaar Details

To ease the registration process, NTA recently released a public advisory, prompting candidates to update their information beforehand. Major personal information, including Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Photograph, and Address, will be fetched from UIDAI Aadhaar Authentication. Yet, parent/guardian information not present in Aadhaar is required to be filled manually in the online application.

Where there is a name mismatch between Aadhaar and 10th class mark sheets, an opportunity will be available with NTA to correct inconsistencies at the time of application. Candidates can also see the NTA public notice dated November 6, 2024, regarding name mismatches in Aadhaar, which is also applicable to JEE Main 2026.

NTA's initiative is to facilitate the timely and correct submission of applications by lakhs of candidates vying for entry into India's premier engineering institutions.