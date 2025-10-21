 JNVST 2026: Registration Process For Class 9, 11 Ends Today; Details Here
The JNVST 2026 registration procedure will end today, October 21, 2025 by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). The selection test for admission to Class 9 and Class 11 will be held on February 7, 2026.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 12:20 PM IST
article-image
JNVST 2026 | cbseitms.nic.in

Applicants who wish to submit applications for the Class 9 and 11 registration procedure can do so directly through NVS's official website, navodaya.gov.in.

The selection test for admission to Class 9 and Class 11 will be held on February 7, 2026, at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in the respective district/and/or any other NVS-designated centre.

JNVST 2026: Admit card

The admit cards will be made accessible at a later date determined by NVS and shown on the application portal. Prior to the Lateral Entry Selection Test, applicants and parents must download their admit cards for free.

JNVST 2026: Exam pattern

For Class 9 participants, the exam will feature objective questions in English, Hindi, Mathematics, and General Science. The paper will feature a total of 100 questions for 100 points. Candidates for Class 11 will be asked questions about Mental Ability, English, Science, Social Science, and Mathematics.

This paper will also have 100 objective-type questions worth 100 points. Both examinations will last two hours and thirty minutes. The test will be administered in two languages: Hindi and English.

JNVST 2026: How to apply?

To submit an application online, aspirants should follow the processes outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on JNVST 2026 for Class 9 and Class 11.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to enter the registration details.

Step 4: Once the registration is done, fill out the application form, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply for JNVST 2026 Class 9

Direct link to apply for JNVST 2026 Class 11

What is NAV?

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Scheme calls for the establishment of one Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in each district, which would happen gradually. Except for Tamil Nadu, there are currently 653 Vidyalayas operating across 27 states and eight union territories.

