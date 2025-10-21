 GPSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 44 Posts Underway; Details Here
GPSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 44 Posts Underway; Details Here

The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited qualified applicants to submit online applications for the positions of Assistant Professor of General Medicine and General Surgery. The recruiting effort intends to fill 44 Assistant Professor openings.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 11:36 AM IST
GPSC Recruitment 2025 | gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

GPSC Recruitment 2025: The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited qualified applicants to submit online applications for the positions of Assistant Professor of General Medicine and General Surgery. Aspirants can submit applications for the vacancies on the official website of GPSC at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in until November 3, 2025. The recruiting exam will take place on January 17, 2026.

GPSC Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruiting effort intends to fill 44 Assistant Professor openings, with 23 for Assistant Professor General Medicine and 21 for Assistant Professor General Surgery.

Note: As per the 7th Pay Commission, the pay scale for the post is ₹68,900/- under Level-11.

GPSC Recruitment 2025: Preliminary exam pattern

The examination will consist of a paper on the concerned subject carrying 200 marks, with a duration of 180 minutes. As per the Commission’s guidelines, candidates securing less than 25% marks in the Preliminary Test will not be eligible for the Interview. However, for candidates belonging to the SC and ST categories, the minimum qualifying marks are 20% in the Preliminary Test to be considered for the Interview.

Direct link to submit the form

GPSC Recruitment 2025: Age limit

Candidates should not be more than 43 years of age as of the last date of the online application. However, relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable for eligible categories as per government rules.

Read the official notification for Assistant Professor General Medicine here

Click here for the Assistant Professor General Surgery notification

GPSC Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Candidates belonging to the General (Unreserved) category are required to pay an application fee of ₹100 along with applicable postal or online service charges. However, candidates from reserved categories, the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) of Gujarat State, Ex-servicemen, and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) are exempted from paying the application fee. It is important to note that reserved category candidates from other states are required to pay the fee.

