AIIMS INI-CET January 2026: Registration Process Ends Today; Check Details Here

AIIMS INI-CET January 2026

AIIMS INI-CET January 2026: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences will end the registration procedure for AIIMS INI-CET January 2026 on October 21, 2025. Those who desire to submit applications for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) for admission to PG Courses for the January 2026 session can do so directly through AIIMS's official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS INI-CET January 2026: Important dates

The application window for the exam ends at 5 p.m. The correction process will begin on October 24 and end on October 26, 2025. The hall ticket will be issued on November 1, 2025. The exam will be conducted on November 9, 2025.

AIIMS INI-CET January 2026: How to apply?

Those interested in applying can follow the application process online.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the academic courses link and then again on the INICET link.

Step 3: After this, enter the registration details and then submit.

Step 4: Once done, aspirants need to fill out the application form.

Step 5: Next, pay the payment of application fee, and then submit again.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply for the INI-CET

Note: All applicants are required to enter their basic information into OTR. However, it is not required but preferred that the fundamental information be obtained and validated by the applicants' Digi-Locker in OTR, as appropriate.

What is INI-CET?

The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) takes place for admission to PG courses — MD / MS / M.Ch. (6 years) / DM (6 years) / MDS & MD (Hospital Administration) for January 2026. The session began on September 30, 2025, at AIIMS, New Delhi, and other participating institutes (AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh, SCTIMST Trivandrum).