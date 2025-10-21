 IIT Madras To Host India Technology & Innovation Summit 2025 From November 5 To 7
The India Technology and Innovation Summit 2025 will be held at IIT Madras Research Park from November 5–7, 2025, bringing together over 250 ICT leaders, innovators, policymakers, and startups. The summit will feature workshops, product showcases, and networking sessions to strengthen India’s global technology ecosystem.

Updated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 06:15 PM IST
article-image
India Technology and Innovation Summit 2025 at IIT Madras Research Park on Nov 5–7 | Official Website

The IIT Madras Research Park and GATES will jointly organise the India Technology and Innovation Summit 2025 from November 5 to 7, 2025. The three-day conference will gather over 250 ICT leaders, innovators, policymakers, and startups to explore India’s growing role in the global technology ecosystem.

Summit Aims and Highlights

Hosted by IIT Madras Global in association with the IITM Research Park and IITM Incubation Cell, the summit attempts to bring research, enterprise, and innovation under a single umbrella. Attendees will be a part of business matchmaking, product exhibitions, workshops, and roundtable sessions, aimed at fortifying interactions between innovators and the ICT channel ecosystem.

Key Themes and Sessions

The topics of discussion include AI-led strategies, Made-in-India platforms, women in technology leadership, and partner ecosystem evolution. A highlight session, "India Inc at Full Throttle: From Innovation to Global Impact", is on November 6, 2025, with leaders from IIT Madras, Redington Group, and Zoho Corporation, the representatives of academia, enterprise, and home-grown technology.

Participation and Networking Opportunities

The summit will have one-to-one interactions between startups and ICT stakeholders, and skill development workshops for young founders and professionals. The attendees will be representatives of more than 30 cities, top OEMs in cloud, security, and AI, and startups incubated at IIT Madras.

