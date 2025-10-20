BSF Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Underway; Check Pay Scale & Other Details Here

BSF Constable Recruitment 2025 | rectt.bsf.gov.in

BSF Constable Recruitment 2025: The registration process for the position of Group-C Constable (GD Under Sports QUOTA) 2025 is underway by the Border Security Force (BSF). Interested candidates can apply for the positions through the official website, rectt.bsf.gov.in, until November 4, 2025.

BSF Constable Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruiting effort intends to fill 391 Constable GD openings, with 197 for men and 194 for women.

BSF Constable Recruitment 2025: Pay scale

The salary for BSF Constable GD (Sports Quota) posts is structured under Level-3, with a pay scale ranging from ₹21,700 to ₹69,100 per month. In addition to the basic pay, selected candidates are entitled to various allowances, including House Rent Allowance (HRA), Dearness Allowance (DA), Travel Allowance (TA), and other applicable benefits as per government norms.

BSF Constable Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply for this recruitment, applicants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Constable GD registration link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, applicants need to register themselves and proceed with the application process.

Step 4: Now, fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to apply

BSF Constable Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Aspirants must be between the ages of 18 and 23, as of August 1, 2025. The upper age limit has been eased for reserved category aspirants. Candidates should have a Matriculation or equivalent from a recognised board.

BSF Constable Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Male applicants belonging to the General (UR) and OBC categories must pay a fee of Rs 159. Female applicants and those from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes are excused from paying fees.

Read the official notification here

BSF Constable Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process for BSF Constable GD (Sports Quota) Recruitment 2025 will be conducted in multiple phases, including shortlisting of candidates, documentation, Physical Standard Test (PST), Detailed Medical Examination (DME), and finally, the preparation of a merit list based on the overall performance of the candidates.