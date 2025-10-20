SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Details Here

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025 |

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025: The registration process for the Head Constable (Ministerial) in the Delhi Police Examination 2025 ends today, October 20, 2025, by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Applicants can still apply for the positions on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

The recruitment intends to fill 509 Head Constable (Ministerial) positions, including 341 for male applicants and 168 for female candidates.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Important dates

1. Last date to apply: October 20, 2025

2. Last date to make the payment: October 21, 2025.

3. Correction window date: October 27 to 29, 2025.

4. Computer-Based Examination: December 2025/ January 2026

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 25 on July 1, 2025. The upper age limit has been relaxed for reserved category applicants. Aspirants must have finished 10+2 or an equivalent qualification when applying for the position.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection procedure will include the following compulsory stages conducted in the specified order: a Computer-Based Examination conducted by the SSC carrying 100 marks; a Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) conducted by the Delhi Police, which will be qualifying in nature; a Typing Test on Computer conducted by the Delhi Police carrying 25 marks; and finally, a Computer (Formatting) Test conducted by the Delhi Police, which will also be qualifying in nature.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the “Apply” tab, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to register themselves.

Step 4: Next, fill out the form, make the payment, upload the document (if required) and then submit the form.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Application fees

There is a 100 rupee cost. Fees are waived for women, candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Ex-servicemen (ESM).